HUNTINGTON — Hurricane shut out Spring Valley 4-0 Thursday to earn a Mountain State Athletic Conference victory at the Wolves Den.
Drake Lester, Michael Mohebbi, Connor Stonestreet and Nate Kirk scored one goal each for the Redskins (8-1-2 overall, 5-1-2 MSAC). Nick Eskins had three saves for Hurricane in goal.
Spring Valley fell to 3-8-1 overall and remains winless in the MSAC at 0-8-0.
SCOTT 2, HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 1: Zander Pinson scored a goal in the first two minutes of the contest but the Fighting Irish were unable to hold the lead after the Skyhawks answered with two unanswered goals to get the win Tuesday.
Huntington St. Joe got 14 saves in goal from Deuce Vance. Scott (10-1-0) outshot the Fighting Irish 23-10. St. Joe fell to 5-3-2 on the season.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 1 0 — 1
SCOTT 1 1 — 2
H — Za. Pinson (Ze. Pinson), 2:00.
S — Gillispie, 36:00.
S — Setser, 72:00.
Shots: H 10, S 23. Saves: H Vance 14, S Howard 7. Corner kicks: H 1, S 7.