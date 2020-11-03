The Secondary School Activities Commission on Sunday released the seedings and pairings for this weekend’s soccer state tournament, which begins Friday at the YMCA Youth Sports Complex in Beckley and closes with the championship games Saturday. Class AA-A games will be played at Carter Field and Class AAA games will be played at Cline field.
Class AAA boys semifinals kick off the tournament as No. 1 seed George Washington faces No. 4 seed Jefferson at 9 a.m. Friday. That game will be followed by a boys matchup between No. 2 seed Cabell Midland and No. 3 seed University at noon. Friday’s semifinal winners will meet in the AAA championship game at 10 a.m. Saturday.
In the Class AAA girls semifinals, top-seeded Parkersburg South will face No. 4 seed Jefferson at 4 p.m. and No. 2 seed Wheeling Park takes on No. 3 seed George Washington at 7 p.m. AAA girls semifinal winners will play for the state title at 1:30 p.m.
In Class AA-A, Charleston Catholic’s girls team earned the No. 1 seed and will face No. 4 seed Philip Barbour at 9:30 a.m. Friday. The second AA-A girls semifinal pits No. 2 seed Williamstown against No. 3 Fairmont Senior at 12:30 p.m. The championship game is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
The Class AA-A boys semifinals will be top-seeded Fairmont Senior against No. 4 seed Herbert Hoover at 4:30 p.m., followed by No. 2 Charleston Catholic against No. 3 Point Pleasant at 7:30 p.m. The AA-A boys title game is scheduled for 1 p.m.