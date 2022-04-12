ONA — Quinn Ballengee’s homer in the bottom of the fifth made up for a lackluster half inning by Cabell Midland just moments before when Hurricane tied the game 2-2 thanks to a couple of errors.
Ballengee’s blast on the first pitch put the Knights ahead 3-2 and the right-handed pitcher made that margin stand up for the win Tuesday afternoon at Paul Adams Field.
“I wanted to get into it,” Ballengee said. “I was fired up. I didn’t expect the homer at all, but we’ll take it. The errors, forget them. They’re down on themselves anyway.”
In the Hurricane fifth, Jaden Jones lifted a fly to center where Cabell Midland center fielder K.K. Wallis had the ball glance off her glove. Then shortstop Jess Terry fielded a grounder but threw wide of first and two runs came home to tie the game instead of an inning-ending third out. Ryan Andersen drew a walk to load the bases, but Terry fielded a grounder by Ryan Wolf and got her at first to end the threat and set the stage for Ballengee’s at-bat.
In the sixth, Hurricane had runners on first and second and Hurricane’s Grace Robie grounded just wide of third. The ball deflected off Jenna Dorsey’s glove, Terry scooped it up and tagged the runner heading to third.
“Right place, right time,” Terry said. “Kind of makes up for that throw. What Quinn did, that’s amazing. She came through in the clutch.”
Cabell Midland played small ball for a run in the first on a K.K. Wallis bunt hit.
In the fourth, Olivia Bell got a single and Faith Johnson came in to pinch run. Dorsey then hit a grounder to second that Jones couldn’t handle cleanly, then her throw to first was juggled and that allowed Johnson to come all the way around.
“Wanted to get on the board. They’re a good team,” Cabell Midland coach Herman Beckett said. “We get up we can do more things.
“Best game’s Quinn’s thrown all year. K.K. never drops a ball. Jess doesn’t throw balls away. She made a heads-up play for that out.”
Hurricane coach Meghan Stevens said her team let too many chances go by.
“We’ve got to score runs, get kids in,” she said. “Ballengee’s a really solid hitter. She can make you pay.”
Hurricane won the first meeting between the teams 7-2 at home on March 21.
