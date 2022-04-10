Caiti Mathes says she wants to build a prep softball dynasty at Nitro.
A dynasty is something she’d know a little bit about.
Her team took a tiny step toward something greater on Friday night as it knocked off Herbert Hoover — a team in the midst of its own Class AA dynasty with four straight state titles — by a score of 5-2.
The Huskies were in the early stages of that run just three seasons ago when Mathes was finishing off one of the most illustrious prep careers in state history to go with four Class AAA state championship rings at Hurricane. Mathes is believed to be the holder of the state home run records for a single season (22) and a career (57), and she shared the 2019 state Player of the Year award with Hoover’s Delani Buckner.
Mathes’ exploits led her to Marshall for one season and, after some injuries and softball fatigue, she ended her playing days, transferred to West Virginia State and accepted an assistant coaching position with Nitro, where her sister, Carly, is now a junior shortstop. After Mike Taylor was let go of after last season, Caiti Mathes was named the head coach.
At just 21 years old, Caiti Mathes is now in command of a team full of players, sister Carly Mathes recalls, for whom she used to babysit. But as a coach, Caiti Mathes is growing right with her roster of players.
“It’s a totally different aspect of the game looking at it from the dugout side,” she said. “A lot of mental things that I didn’t know a lot about as a player but now I’m learning it as we go on.
“The girls, they’ve taught me a lot. I’m trying to develop that whole family aspect, team aspect here like we had at Hurricane and I think the girls are buying in on it and think that’s why we’re starting to be successful.”
Friday’s win was quite the feather in the cap for the Wildcats (5-2), and afterward players doused their coach with water on a frigid evening on the diamond. While that’s not necessarily out of the ordinary for any coach, there is a palpable chemistry between coach and players that is likely only heightened by the closeness in age.
“She’s basically babysat us all because I grew up with these girls,” Carly Mathes said. “I think with her being young and winning those four state championships and playing at Marshall — she knows the game and she’s fresh out of the game, so I think we all trust her and believe in her and she believes in us.”
But it’s not always home runs and rainbows in the Nitro dugout, especially between siblings with one in a position of power.
“Sometimes it’s a little rough,” Caiti Mathes admitted with a smile. “[Carly] definitely gets the harder side of things from me, but she knows I want the best for her and that I love her.”
It leaves one to wonder what it was like for Carly Mathes — a good hitter and a good-fielding shortstop in her own right — growing up as the younger sister of arguably the best power hitter in West Virginia history. But before the question can even be completed, Carly Mathes dismisses it with the same confidence she carries to the plate and has in her own abilities.
“No, we’re two different people,” she said matter-of-factly. “She was a home run hitter, I hit in spots. I’d rather hit and move my teammates. I know hitting home runs is good, but sometimes it’s better to hit in spots.”
The difference between coaches at the pregame meeting at home plate was undeniable on Friday, and in the end, Caiti Mathes picked up her fifth win as a coach and her team denied Hoover’s Missy Smith her 350th.
It was three short years ago that Smith was trying to figure out how to call pitches against the Hurricane slugger, and after Friday’s game said that watching players come full circle is a special part of prep coaching.
“I’ve been doing this a long time so she’s not the first one,” Smith said with a laugh. “I love it. I think it’s great to see girls I coached against turn around and get right back into the game because they love it so much. I think that’s a testament to programs around the state that they keep girls involved and keep the love of the game up, and I think it’s amazing that they keep coming back.”
As for whether or not Nitro can start on the dynasty its coach is working toward, only the rest of the season will tell. Senior pitcher Lena Elkins is a two-time first-team All-Stater and looked every bit the part again on Friday, going 2 for 3 with a two-run homer and striking out 12 in a complete game.
And the Wildcats have plenty of complementary pieces as well, including Carly Mathes, who doubled and scored a run.
But Caiti Mathes has made no bones about that being the goal, and as a player at Hurricane under coaches Josh Caldwell and Meghan Stevens, who combined to win six state titles in a seven-year span (2013-2019), one could expect little else.
“They all played a big role in my life whenever I played and I had the best coaches then and I hope to be the best one day, just like them,” she said. “I want to start my own type of dynasty like Hoover, like Hurricane, and I think Nitro is the place.”