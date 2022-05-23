Herbert Hoover has never been a team to back down from a challenge.
The Huskies aren’t about to shy away from history either.
So, when asked if a fifth straight state prep softball championship — one that would tie the longest string of titles in West Virginia softball history (Buffalo 2011-2015 and Hurricane 2015-2019) — Hoover coach Missy Smith met the question head on.
“It would mean everything,” she said.
The final road to get there begins on Wednesday as the double-elimination state tournament gets underway at Little Creek Park. The Huskies (21-3) will open the morning session at 9:45 against Oak Glen (26-2) in a rematch of last year’s championship game, with Winfield (24-7) and Shady Spring (20-4) playing afterward. The losers will meet at 4:45 p.m. in an elimination game with winners playing 30 minutes after that game, setting up another elimination game on Thursday morning at 9:45 before the championship game gets underway at 2:15 p.m. An if-necessary game would follow.
That if-necessary game was needed last year as the Huskies came out of the losers bracket and won three games, beating Sissonville and Oak Glen twice on the final day to claim a fourth straight title. With that in mind, Hoover is preparing for Oak Glen’s best shot to start the morning on Wednesday.
“Oak Glen is going to come in with a chip on their shoulder and feel like they didn’t finish what they started last year,” Smith said. “They’re going to try and knock us off. I told the kids at practice they’re going to come in ready to get some revenge.”
In terms of experience, the Huskies would seem to be in a much better place now than they were a year ago, having returned eight starters from 2021. Last season, Hoover had just three players who had ever logged a varsity inning before with the 2020 season was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several of those returners have thrived this year, including junior catcher Sydney Bright (.500 average, 12 doubles, 29 RBIs) and junior outfielders Abby Hanson (.439, 20 RBIs) and Sydney Shamblin (.493, 22 RBIs).
It starts with senior pitcher/shortstop Grayson Buckner, who has gone 15-2 with a Kanawha-Valley-leading 0.78 ERA to go with a .400 batting average and team highs in home runs (six) and RBIs (30).
For Buckner, it will be the end of the road, regardless of the result. She said a fifth-straight championship has been an unspoken bit of motivation this season.
“No, we have not talked about it, however it does mean something to us,” she said. “It’s in the back of our minds. We’re superstitious and we don’t want to put pressure on ourselves either. We know our goals. We know we’ve got to play together as a team and have each other’s backs.”
Generally speaking
It’s those qualities that have made Hoover the standard bearer for Class AA softball for half a decade, according to Winfield coach Steve Hensley.
“I think a lot of it is culture, and the culture [Smith] has built up there is probably second to none,” Hensley said. “I think sometimes programs win just on that expectation. When you go into big games and have won and have been there before, it’s expected sometimes and those kids rise to that. They expect that. Elk River is known for softball and being pretty good at it, so that tradition carries a little bit of weight. And obviously, they’re well coached.”
That culture is something Hensley has tried to establish over eight years with the Generals and feels it’s never been stronger than now. He credited that with pushing Winfield past the sectional round for the first time since 2011 and to the state tournament for the first time since 2003.
It’s also why he’s not worried about nerves when the Generals take the field on Wednesday.
“I’m not too worried about it with this group,” Hensley said. “This group of all the teams we’ve had, as far as team chemistry and culture around the program, it’s really good. The girls really root for each other, they’re invested in each other, they don’t let each other get down on themselves much at all.”
Senior catcher/shortstop and Youngstown State-signee Kennedy Dean leads the Generals offense and enters with a .558 batting average to go with 14 doubles, seven home runs and a Kanawha Valley-leading 46 RBIs.
Junior outfielder Georgia Moulder is 20 for 32 in the postseason and is hitting .476 for the season with 11 doubles. She also homered in each game of the team’s regional win over Scott.
Finally, junior pitcher Maci Boggess has shouldered the postseason load and is 17-4 with a 1.64 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 1191/3 innings while hitting .416 with 12 doubles and three homers.
Class A
The small-school tournament will also start at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday with St. Marys (19-8) taking on Petersburg (17-2). Midland Trail (13-10) will take on defending champion Wahama (26-2) afterward with the rest of the bracket unfolding the same way and at the same times as the Class AA bracket.