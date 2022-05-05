The No. 1-seeded Tide hit two home runs on Thursday to power past No. 2 seed Buffalo on its way to a 10-2 win in Class A Region 4 Section 1 softball quarterfinals.
Sherman coach Terri Dawn Williams said that her squad was cognizant of the fact that the Bison ended Sherman’s season in this spot one year ago.
“Yes, that was a motivator,” she said. “Our message was to not let Buffalo end your season.”
For nearly three innings, Sherman’s Chloe Treadway was locked into a pitching duel with Buffalo’s Alex Hill.
“Chloe pitched really consistently tonight and hit her spots and really gave us a chance,” Williams added.
In the bottom of the third, Tide shortstop Hailea Skeens blasted a home run to deep left field to put Sherman up 1-0.
In the top of the fourth, Buffalo answered.
Buffalo’s Bre Martin mashed a two-run home run to left-center field that plated Hill and the Bison led 2-1.
It would be all that Buffalo would muster.
In the bottom of the frame, Sherman’s Kenzi Rinchich showed good base-running judgement on a pair of throwing errors by the Buffalo infield and the speedy outfielder found home plate when she beat the throw and the Tide knotted the game at 2-2.
Williams said that it wasn’t just the Tide bats that made a difference.
“[Shaylee] Lewis and [Hailea] Skeens made some nice stops on the infield,” she added. “Those things are difference makers.”
Offensively, it was all Sherman (14-8) after the fourth inning.
In the fifth, Bailey Lafferty drove in Lauren Guthrie with a sharp single to the right side of the infield. Later in the inning, Zoey Steele launched a three-run moonshot that was a no-doubter and Sherman led 6-2.
Lewis pushed home Summer Harvey for another run in the bottom of the sixth prior to a Guthrie deep fly ball to right that drove home Lewis to make it 7-2 Tide.
Williams said that she wasn’t sure what to expect prior to the first pitch.
“We played them twice and when we played them here [at home] we hit the ball well,” she said. “When we played them [at Buffalo], we left runners on and couldn’t get the big hit. Thankfully we got the big hits tonight.”
With the Bison eliminated, the Tide faces Tug Valley at Sherman on Friday for a chance to lock horns with No. 3 seed Man in the finals on Saturday.
