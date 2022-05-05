NITRO — Laney Machado alleviated pressure by imagining the score was 0-0 instead the reality of her team trailing 4-3.
The tactic worked as Machado singled home the tying and winning runs in the sixth inning Thursday night as Nitro (20-3) rallied past Sissonville 5-4 in the Class AA Region 4 Section 1 softball tournament.
The Wildcats advance to the championship game of the double-elimination setup at 6 p.m. on Monday. Nitro will play whichever team — Point Pleasant, Sissonville or Winfield — emerges from the losers bracket.
“I thought about playing like it was 0-0 and the first inning,” said Machado, who went 2 for 3 with a walk and an infield hit. “That’s the way you have to do it. I saw a gap and just tried to hit it there.”
Cecilee Lackey opened the bottom of the sixth with a base hit to center. Two outs later, Savannah Cantley reached on an error. Aris Miller, who finished 3 for 4, singled to center to drive in Lackey. Cantley moved to third and Miller to second on Karmen Hogan’s throw to the plate, setting up Machado’s heroics.
Nitro used a pair of run-scoring doubles to take a 2-0 lead. Chloe Beckner’s two-out shot off the left-field fence scored Lackey, who had been hit by a pitch, in the second inning. In the third, Carley Mathes hit a double to left-center to plate Machado, who had reached on an infield single off the glove of pitcher Madison Legg.
Sissonville used a pair of two-base hits of its own to break up the shutout in the fourth. Gracelyn Hill doubled to left leading off the inning and scored two outs later on Taylor Oxley’s double off the right-field fence.
The Indians (17-8) tied it in the fifth without benefit of a hit. Ana Soblit reached on an error and moved to second on a fielder’s choice. Kenzie Raines and Kya Hampton were hit by pitches and one out later Abigail Bailey walked to plate Soblit.
In the sixth, Soblit’s sacrifice fly scored Oxley to give Sissonville a 3-2 lead. Autumn Bailey followed with a hit to knock in Emma Meade, who had doubled.
Lena Elkins earned the win, despite struggling with control. The senior regarded as possibly the best pitcher in the state allowed six hits, struck out 11, walked three and hit two batters.
“We had Lena’s back when she needed it,” Nitro coach Caiti Mathes said. “We had some errors, but Carly and Laney made some plays when we needed them. We all had each others’ backs.”
Oxley finished 2 for 4.
SISSONVILLE 000 112 0 — 4 6 3
NITRO 011 003 x — 5 7 2
Legg and Raines; Elkins and Lackey.
Hitting: (S) Hill 2B, Oxley 2B, Meade 2B; (N) Miller 3-3, Machado 2-3 2 RBIs, Mathes 2B, Buckner 2B.