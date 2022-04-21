NITRO -- With Nitro softball coach Caiti Mathes facing off for the first time against her alma mater Hurricane, some old teammates and coach Meghan Stevens, Thursday evening’s battle between the two squads already promised to be a memorable one.
Then, the current Wildcats and Redskins made sure of it.
It all finally ended with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning as Nitro’s Chloe Beckner sent a fly ball over the fence in left-center and sent her team to a thrilling 1-0 victory.
Beckner’s solo shot capped an extra-inning affair dominated by pitching and defense, and the two teams couldn’t have taken more drastically different routes to get there. Nitro’s Lena Elkins struck out 19 hitters while Hurricane’s Reagan Boggess notched just one punchout, relying instead upon a defense that came up with 24 putouts over 81/3 errorless innings.
The game was tough to win and it was tough to lose, but afterward, both coaches had plenty of positives to take away.
“It was a good game,” Mathes said. “We always say good teams find a way to win it and we found a way to win it. I think we’re a good team and at the end of the day we want it that bad and I think the girls want it even more.”
“I’m beyond proud of our defense,” Stevens said. “Against the majority of teams we play like that -- Lena is Lena -- super, super proud of the way they played defense, the way Reagan Boggess was gutting it out there for us. Nothing negative. We are not walking out of here negative at all.”
Nitro (13-4) loaded the bases in the second inning and had runners on second and third with no outs but Boggess coaxed a flyout, a popup and a groundout to short to escape the jam. From there, she sat down the next 12 Wildcats with Nitro stranding two in the seventh and three in the eighth before finally breaking through in the ninth.
Elkins meanwhile evaded disaster in the fourth inning after Alivia Meeks walked and Alex Anderson was hit by a pitch in succession with one out. However, a foul out to first and a strikeout let her escape the jam and Hurricane (14-6) wouldn’t get a runner into scoring position the rest of the way. Elkins yielded just two infield singles and walked two.
But for many involved, the game was a strange one. Just three years ago, Mathes was the co-state Player of the Year and won her fourth state championship in as many years at Hurricane under Stevens. The Redskins’ four seniors -- Boggess, Meeks, Ryan Wolf and Madison Moon -- were all freshmen on that team.
Mathes admitted that Thursday was an emotional day and, despite the positive feelings from both sides, was glad it was behind her.
“Kind of weird, them getting off the bus, it kind of brought back old memories,” Mathes said. “Kind of emotional but I’m happy.”
Mathes and Stevens both said they speak quite often, including on game day on Thursday, but that it’s all part of a close-knit program in which bonds are built that last far past playing days.
“A little bit funny, a little bit odd and she knows what we’re planning on doing with the squeeze and all that -- it’s fun and I’m super, super proud of her,” Stevens said. “We text all the time. Sometimes it’s me and her and [former player] Lindsay Phares, she’s down at [West Virginia] State and we hype her up, so I stay in touch all the time. Just proud of all my girls.”
“Me and Meg, we have a pretty close relationship and if I ever needed anything I could always go and talk to her -- coaching-wise, life-wise, whatever I need I know she’s there,” Mathes said. “It’s like we don’t miss a beat when they come in, we have a good time. We all stay connected. We text each other. We still have our group but we keep it close.”
Carly Mathes went 2 for 3 with Aris Miller and Savannah Cantley each adding a double for Nitro.