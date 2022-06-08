For most of their prep softball careers, Nitro’s Lena Elkins and Winfield’s Kennedy Dean have been different sides of the same coin — parallel in one way or another.
Elkins has been a standout pitcher all three years of her career — the 2020 season was lost to the COVID pandemic — while Dean has been one of the state’s top hitters during that same span. Both players’ accomplishments have been rewarded with a pair of first-team All-State selections and now a third.
Though this one means a little more.
The two seniors have been named co-captains of the Class AA All-State first-team by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
Elkins, who led the Wildcats to the top seed in their section, was a workhorse in the circle, compiling a 0.84 ERA, backed by a 21-5 record. She threw all but 11 innings for Nitro this past season, a remarkable accomplishment while playing in the toughest section in the state that included Nitro, Winfield, Sissonville and Poca.
But Elkins knew coming in how much responsibility would fall on her shoulders with fellow All-Stater and pitcher Bella Savilla having graduated last year.
Still, she accepted the challenge each night and set a goal to beat all of the best teams. She did that throughout the season, beating powers such as Herbert Hoover, Winfield and Sissonville in a 10-day span in March.
“The first goal was to beat Winfield and Hoover and Sissonville because we knew they were the toughest teams we were going to have,” Elkins said. “We just knew we had to keep winning. The next goal was to win sectionals.”
Dean was just as stellar on the opposite side of the plate, sporting a .522 batting average, up from her .398 clip from a year ago. For good measure she added seven home runs and 51 RBIs.
Dean helped the Generals slug their way past Elkins and Nitro in the sectional tournament, battling out of the losers bracket en route to Winfield’s first sectional championship in 11 years and eventually the first state tournament appearance for the program since 2003.
It all culminated in a runner-up finish, setting the program up for future success.
“After the last game I was a little bit bitter and upset but I’ve kind of had time to look back and we really had something special this year,” Dean said. “I feel like, as seniors, we set the tone for the team next year and those girls now have experience playing in the state tournament and they know what to expect.”
Joining Dean and the rest of the first-teamers are her Winfield teammates Georgia Moulder and Maci Boggess. Moulder, an outfielder, batted .469 with 19 RBIs in the regular season while Boggess was Generals’ ace with a 1.66 ERA to go with a 15-4 record.
Teammates were the theme of the first team, with Shady Spring, Oak Glen, Wyoming East each producing a pair.
Shady Spring’s Olivia Barnett and Paige Maynard made the cut on the strength of a campaign that saw the Tigers return to the the state tournament for the first time in 10 years.
Maynard, a Penn State signee, pitched 141 innings, striking out 305 batters while posting a 0.75 ERA. She went 16-5, setting the state record for strikeouts in game with 34 in 14 innings against Independence in April. Barnett batted .654 in support of her ace, smacking six home runs and driving in 50 runs.
Oak Glen’s Maddie McKay made the list for the second time, going 16-0 in the regular season while also batting .481. She’s joined by Oak Glen outfielder Kenna Calahan, who batted .460 with six home run and 17 stolen bases.
Wyoming East seniors Olivia Hylton and Paige Laxton garnered their first first-team selections. Laxton, an infielder, batted .488 with 11 home runs and 37 RBIs while Hylton was a .500 hitter who swatted eight long balls and drove in 35 runs.
Five-time defending state champion Herbert Hoover wasn’t without representation, putting three on the first team.
Pitcher Grayson Buckner tossed her way to her second consecutive first-team selection, going 13-2 in the regular season with a 0.74 ERA. She carried her weight at the plate as well, batting .397 with five home runs and 27 RBIs. Joining her is batterymate Sydney Bright, who hit at a .516 clip with three home runs entering the postseason. Rounding out the trio is junior outfielder Sydney Shamblin, who boasted a .532 batting average with 22 RBIs.
The rest of the first team consists of Delaney Buckland (Independence), Alexa Shoemaker (Keyser), Jaden Elkins (Scott), Sara Simon (Philip Barbour) and Madison Legg (Sissonville).
Buckland carried the Patriots at times, striking out 280 batters in 164 innings and posting a 1.91 ERA. Shoemaker batted .600 with eight home runs and 53 RBIs for the Golden Tornado while Elkins was good for a .450 batting average and nine dingers for the Skyhawks.
Legg was the workhorse the Indians needed to compete in the state’s toughest section, tossing 144 innings while going 18-5 with a minuscule 1.06 ERA. Last but not least was Simon, who batted .500 with four home runs and 19 RBIs but also held teams down in the circle with a 1.16 ERA while striking out 214.
Captain of the AA All-State second team is Lincoln pitcher Delaney Haller. She’s joined by in the circle by Chloe Murphy (Chapmanville) and Charity Wolfe (Keyser).
The second-team infield is comprised of Gracelyn Hill (Sissonville), Lindzie Runions (Poca), Kya Hampton (Sissonville), Lacy Mitchell (Roane County) and Madison Angus (Weir).
Patrolling the outfield on the second team are Taylor Noe (Logan) and Abby Hanson (Hoover). Behind the plate are Tayler Likens (Keyser), Emma Kyle (Liberty) and Sarah Brown (Oak Glen).
Fran Alvaro (Robert C. Byrd), Frederique Maloley (Grafton), Tatum Halley (Scott), Kylie Price (Point Pleasant) and Avery Noel (Frankfort) fill out the second-team utility spots.