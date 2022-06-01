The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

A schedule and rosters have been announced for the North-South Softball Classic, which will be held June 9 at Buffalo High School.

The event is now a tournament format consisting of four teams representing each of the state’s four regions. Region 3 and Region 4 will open the event at 9 a.m. and Region 1 and Region 2 meeting at approximately 11 a.m.

After an awards ceremony recognizing players who made All-State teams, the losers will play a game on the complex’s dirt field with the winners matching up simultaneously on the Bison’s turf field.

Several Kanawha Valley players will represent Regions 2, 3 and 4, including:

Region 2: Grayson Buckner and Caroline Woody, Herbert Hoover

Region 3: Emily Ross, Tori Wells and Lexi Scarberry, South Charleston; Bailey Gilbert, St. Albans; Emma Pauley, Riverside; Ana Jimenez, George Washington

Region 4: Madison Legg, Sissonville; Abby Darnley and Katie Darnley, Buffalo; Lola Baber and Kennedy Dean, Winfield; Lena Elkins, Nitro; Alivia Meeks and Madison Moon, Hurricane.

