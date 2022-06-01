Spring Valley’s Jenna Christopher, right, slides past Cabell Midland’s Quinn Ballangee at second base in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 softball tournament on Tuesday at Lincoln County High School.
Cabell Midland's Jesse Terry stands on second after hitting a double against Lincoln County in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 softball championship on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Lincoln County High School.
A schedule and rosters have been announced for the North-South Softball Classic, which will be held June 9 at Buffalo High School.
The event is now a tournament format consisting of four teams representing each of the state’s four regions. Region 3 and Region 4 will open the event at 9 a.m. and Region 1 and Region 2 meeting at approximately 11 a.m.
After an awards ceremony recognizing players who made All-State teams, the losers will play a game on the complex’s dirt field with the winners matching up simultaneously on the Bison’s turf field.
Several Kanawha Valley players will represent Regions 2, 3 and 4, including:
Region 2: Grayson Buckner and Caroline Woody, Herbert Hoover
Region 3: Emily Ross, Tori Wells and Lexi Scarberry, South Charleston; Bailey Gilbert, St. Albans; Emma Pauley, Riverside; Ana Jimenez, George Washington
Region 4: Madison Legg, Sissonville; Abby Darnley and Katie Darnley, Buffalo; Lola Baber and Kennedy Dean, Winfield; Lena Elkins, Nitro; Alivia Meeks and Madison Moon, Hurricane.
