HUNTINGTON -- South Charleston’s Lexi Scarberry and Emily Ross were all the Black Eagles needed on Friday to roll to an 8-0 win over Huntington in a Mountain State Athletic Conference softball game.
Scarberry pitched a one-hit shutout while Ross had four hits in as many at bats to help SCHS improve to 13-3 overall on the season and move to 7-2 in the MSAC.
“It was the rise ball that was getting us,” said Huntington head coach Shawna Francis, whose team dropped to 6-15 overall and 2-6 in league play.
Ross got things started from her leadoff spot in the top of the first. The senior got a single through the infield, stole second, moved to third on a passed ball then scored on a ground out by Hallie Dinklocker for a 1-0 lead.
Huntington starter Isabella Johnston limited the damage in the first to the single run then shut out South Charleston in the second despite allowing a single to Caraline Dunn and walking Sophie Frye.
Then in the third, Ross, leading off the inning, hit a double into the left-field gap. Dinklocker singled her home one batter later. Savanah Graley’s RBI single brought Dinklocker home for a 3-0 Black Eagles lead
Ross came through with a single in the fourth, but Johnston kept South Charleston off the scoreboard in that frame.
In the fifth inning, the Black Eagles broke the game open.
In her final at bat of the five-inning contest, Ross hit a two-run home run that scored Emma Falbo and stretched the lead to 8-0. Jayla Bias-Smith appeared to have a bead on the ball, but the Huntington left fielder continued to back up to the fence then watched as Ross’ hit cleared the fence for her second round-tripper of the year.
“I didn’t want to swing at the first pitch because [Johnston] was coming in a little bit slower,” Ross said. “So, I knew I had to adjust to her speed, and keep my weight back. That was pretty much my only strategy.”
With the offense cruising, Scarberry said her job became easier.
After taking the lead in the top of the first, the senior struck out Huntington in order to end the first.
In the second, Scarberry issued a one-out walk to the Highlanders’ Jada Kent. Following a strikeout of Maleia Johnson, Bentleigh Christus drew a two-out free pass.
Scarberry then rallied for a strikeout of A’Kyra Faulk to strand the two base runners in scoring position.
A strikeout of Johnston to lead off the third inning was followed by Scarberry walking the bases loaded.
Ross fielded a ground ball at third and threw home to force out Bias-Smith at the plate. Jada Kent then struck out to end the inning and Huntington never threatened again.
Scarberry finished with 12 strikeouts.
“I ask the bookkeeper a lot how many strikeouts I have and how many walks I have just so I can improve,” Scarberry said. “My offense is everything to a pitcher, honestly.”
The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for Huntington, which is scheduled to take the field again on Saturday in a non-conference game against Wayne for senior day.
South Charleston will be on the road on Saturday as well when it takes on Lincoln County.