SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — Two late two-run home runs came in handy for Sissonville on Wednesday night in its Class AA Region 4 Section 1 softball matchup with Winfield.
The No. 2-seeded Indians scored four runs with two outs on those home runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 7-4 win over the No. 3 Generals at Sissonville High.
Sissonville (18-7) moves on to play No. 1 Nitro at Nitro at 6 p.m. Thursday while Winfield (17-6) will host No. 4 Point Pleasant at the same time.
“We hit the ball well,” Sissonville coach Travis Hills said. “We knew coming in that in high school ball a lot of pitchers are trying to [pitch] away and we preached that this week and last week coming into sectionals. Hit away, let that ball get a little deeper. We did it for the most part today.”
After the Generals went down in order in the top of the first, Sissonville scored a run on two hits in the bottom of the frame.
Kya Hampton singled with one out and moved to second on a Gracelyn Hill single. Abigail Bailey was then walked to load the bases for Madison Legg, who hit a dribbler to first baseman Kristen Hensley. Hensley threw home to attempt to get a force out but it wasn’t in time and Hampton scored the game’s first run.
Legg, who was the starting pitcher for Sissonville, allowed a double in the top of the second but retired the next three batters and Sissonville’s batters had a chance to add to the lead in the bottom of the second.
The Indians did exactly that with two runs on two hits to take a 3-0 lead. It started with a walk and an Autumn Bailey single to put runners on first and second for Hampton, who doubled in a run. Hill then hit a hard line drive that was stopped on the infield. Hill was out on the play but Bailey scored.
The third and the fourth innings were scoreless but Winfield broke through with a run in the top of the fifth. Chloe Kimble led the inning off with a walk and was bunted over to second. She reached third on a Kennedy Schilling single.
With runners on first and third and one out, Ella Nelson bunted for a single to load the bases. Alex Hurley grounded to Hampton at third and Hampton threw home for the force out.
Sissonville looked to be out of the jam when Georgia Moulder hit a ground ball down the first base line but Hill misplayed it, a run scored and Moulder was safe at first.
Winfield added another run in the top of the sixth to cut the deficit to 3-2. Kennedy Dean led off with a double and reached third on a groundout to the right side. Kimble then hit a ground ball to Hampton and Hampton threw to first, allowing Dean to score. Kimble was safe at first as the throw was dropped.
Sissonville allowed just the run in the frame as Legg retired Schilling and Nelson to end the threat with two runners left on base.
In the Indians’ final at-bat, they got some insurance, scoring four runs two-run homers by Auumn Bailey and Hampton.
Hampton was 3 for 4 with three RBIs while Bailey was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
“That’s huge,” Hill said. “The bats come alive. When your [designated player] comes in batting ninth slot and hits a home run, then you get to your number two batter and she hits a homer. That was huge. I was almost getting ready to be hooked up to the heart machine before that inning started.”
Those insurance runs proved to be important as Winfield got two runs on a Dean double in the top of the seventh. Legg staved off the Generals from there, though, and the Indians took the 7-4 win.
Legg was the winning pitcher as she went the whole game allowing four runs on six hits and she struck out four. Maci Boggess was the losing pitcher as she allowed seven runs on eight hits over six innings.
Sissonville 7, Winfield 4
Winfield 000 01 1 2 — 4 6 1
Sissonville 1 20 004 x — 7;8;2
Boggess and Dean. Legg and Raines. Top hitters — Winfield: Moulder 1-4, RBI; Dean 3-4, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs. Sissonville: Hampton 3-4, double, HR, 3 RBIs; Bailey 2-3, HR, 2 RBIs.