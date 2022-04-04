Cabell Midland's Jenna Dorsey (00), right, catches South Charleston's Hallie Dinklocker (4) out at second base as the Cabell Midland softball team takes on South Charleston on Monday, April 4, 2022, in Ona.
ONA — Nothing says a team is for real like a victory over the defending state champion.
South Charleston (9-2) rallied from a 3-1 deficit with five runs in its last at bat to defeat Cabell Midland 6-3 Monday in high school softball at Paul Adams Field. The Black Eagles said the triumph proves, as much to themselves as anyone, their early-season success isn’t a fluke.
“This is a big confidence boost,” South Charleston left fielder Tori Wells said of the victory. “It really is. We can make it to the state tournament and win it.”
The Black Eagles took advantage of a myriad of Knights mistakes. Cabell Midland committed six errors, three in the seventh inning.
“They made some errors, but we had some hits,” said winning pitcher Hope Sizemore, who struck out 13, walked three and allowed eight hits in 61/3 innings.
In the seventh, Lexi Scarberry reached on an error and Wells singled with one out. Both scored on another error to tie it 3-3. Caroline Dunn reached on an error and Sizemore on a fielder’s choice. Sophie singled to center to plate courtesy runner Brooklyn Kibermanis. Elma Falbo followed with a sacrifice fly to score courtesy runner Jayden Riedel.
“We’re that type of team,” said Wells, who went 2 for 4 with a triple. “We work together and it’s all starting to click.”
Sizemore said she didn’t doubt, even after Cabell Midland (6-5) broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth when Destiny Hale doubled in Fayth Johnson and K.K. Wallis.
“I thought we could come back with the bats,” Sizemore said. “We never get down on ourselves.”
Black Eagles coach Chrissy Orcutt said she was pleased with everyone in the lineup.
“We were very solid one through nine,” Orcutt said. “Hope was great in the circle. They all were solid.”
Fry was 2 for 4. She scored the tying run in the fourth after a two-out error extended the inning for Hallie Dinklocker to drive in a run. Dinklocker went 2 for 5. Scarberry earned a save.
Olivia Bell went 2 for 4 for Cabell Midland.
South Charleston returns to action at home vs. Ripley at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Knights entertain Riverside at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
SOUTH CHARLESTON 000 100 5 — 5 9 2
CABELL MIDLAND 100 002 0 — 3 6 6
Sizemore, Scarberry (7) and Frye; Ballengee and Rose.
Hitting: (SC) Dinklocker 2-5, Wells 2-4 3B, Frye 2-4; (CM) Bell 2-4, Hale 2B.
