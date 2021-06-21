Three Kanawha Valley teams entered softball regional play last week and all three emerged to continue on to this week’s state tournament at Little Creek Park, though all three took different paths in getting there.
For Class AAA St. Albans (30-1), the regional round brought with it the team’s first loss of the season, a 5-4 setback against Greenbrier East in the first game of the best-of-three Region 3 series.
Yet, with their backs to the wall for the first time this season, the Red Dragons passed their first real test with flying colors, ripping off 9-0 and 8-2 wins to advance to the state tournament, which will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday. St. Albans will open its quest in the four-team Class AAA field at 9:45 a.m. in a matchup against John Marshall (21-5-3).
In getting there, St. Albans had to deal with adversity. Third baseman Sydney Young dislocated her elbow in the first game of the regional, though she has since returned and is a go for the state tournament. Sophomore pitcher Tayven Stephenson also dealt with a busted blister on the middle finger of her throwing hand in game one of the regional, yet returned in game three and is also fine entering this week.
But after all that, St. Albans emerged a more battle-tested team, one that proved its championship mettle when it needed to.
“We don’t want to lose a game ever, but if we were going to lose one, that was the time to lose it,” St. Albans coach Christian Watts said. “I told them after that game, ‘That game doesn’t define what we are as a team and it doesn’t define our season. How we respond from it, that’s what defines us.”
In John Marshall, St. Albans will face a team that’s a relative enigma in terms of familiarity. But while Watts expects a stiff challenge, he said most of what happens this week is up to his team, not its opponents.
“The biggest thing is, there’s one team that can beat us and that’s us,” Watts said. “If we go out and play our game, I feel really good about our chances this week.”
St. Albans will enter the state tournament with a team ERA of 0.61, led by Stephenson (19-1, 0.64 ERA, 232 strikeouts in 1202/3 innings pitched), the Kanawha Valley Player and Rookie of the Year. Senior Kendal Stoffel (11-0, 0.58 ERA, 91 strikeouts in 73 innings) has handled the rest of the pitching duties.
Senior catcher Jillian Holley (.456 batting average, 10 home runs, 35 RBIs) and Stephenson (.402, 11 home runs, 43 RBIs) lead a balanced offensive attack.
Washington (25-3) and Cabell Midland (27-9) will play after the St. Albans-John Marshall tilt, with the losers of the first-round games playing an elimination game at 4:45 p.m. and the winners playing 30 minutes after that. The two teams with one loss will play at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday with the championship scheduled for 2:15 p.m.
Class AA
Three-time defending champion Herbert Hoover was tested in two wins over Lincoln in Region 2 while Sissonville rolled past Scott in a sweep in Region 4 and, in the end, the two Kanawha County rivals will add an important chapter in their recent softball history.
The two will meet 30 minutes after the conclusion of a game between Oak Glen (28-1) and Independence (22-14), which is scheduled to start at 9:45 a.m.
The Indians (19-4) have been the one team that has seemed to have the Huskies’ number, winning three straight against Hoover since the 2019 season. Those three decisions account for three of the four games Hoover (24-3) has lost since the 2017 state tournament.
All of those games were one-run wins for the Indians and the margin of victory has obviously been razor thin.
“They’ve gotten a hit when they needed it or a bunt and we didn’t get outs when we were supposed to make them,” Hoover coach Missy Smith said of the meetings with Sissonville.
Indians junior hurler Madison Legg has had a big piece of all of those wins and remains one of the most burdened workhorses in the state, having thrown all 1391/3 innings Sissonville has played, compiling a 1.41 ERA and striking out 176 along the way.
“She’s difficult to score on,” Smith said. “We have to take advantage when we have runners on and we have to make outs — we can’t give them extra outs and extended innings.”
Hoover will likely counter with junior Grayson Buckner, who picked up a victory in each of the team’s regional games and has been on fire as of late at the plate, going 19 for her last 30 to balloon her season batting average to .470, second on the team behind only senior outfielder Cortney Fizer (.538).
Both Fizer and Buckner were part of the 2019 title team, the only holdovers along with junior infielder Caroline Woody.
Still, with the Indians making their first state tournament appearance since 2016, the experience advantage would seem to lie on the side of Hoover, an obstacle Sissonville will have to overcome despite its recent success against the Huskies.
“Hopefully I can stay calm myself and hopefully the girls can read my body language and stay calm as well,” Sissonville coach Travis Hill said. “But we’re a pretty laid-back bunch.”
Though added motivation would seem unnecessary in the state tournament, the Indians fully expect to take Hoover’s best shot with the past in mind.
“They probably have the chip on their shoulder I guess, wanting to get a win against us, obviously,” Hill said. “That’s the speech I’ve been giving my girls. It’s hard to beat a team three times, especially one as good as they are.”
The losers of the two opening games will play at 4:45 Tuesday evening with the winners meeting thereafter. An elimination game will be held at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday with the title game slated for 2:15 p.m.
Class A
The small schools will start at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday with a matchup between Ritchie County (21-5) and Midland Trail (20-4) with Petersburg (21-5) and Wahama (24-0) squaring off afterward. The White Falcons are the only unbeaten team in the state tournament.
The losers of those games will play at 4:30 p.m. with the winners facing off 30 minutes after the conclusion of that game. An elimination game will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday with the title game starting at 2 in the afternoon.