When the St. Albans offense started to roll, there was no stopping it in Thursday’s Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 softball game between the Red Dragons and South Charleston.
No. 1 St. Albans put together a six-run fifth inning which led to an 8-0 win in five innings over No. 2 South Charleston at St. Albans High.
The Red Dragons (21-5) move on to the sectional title game which is scheduled for Saturday with time and opponent to be determined.
No. 3 George Washington beat No. 4 Capital 5-3 on Thursday and will play Riverside on Friday at 6 p.m. The winner of the George Washington-Riverside game will play at South Charleston and the winner of that game advances to the championship against St. Albans.
Thursday’s game started as a pitchers’ duel between South Charleston starter Hope Sizemore and St. Albans starter Tayven Stephenson. Stephenson was perfect in the first inning but Sizemore got touched up early as she gave up a solo home run to Sydney Young in the bottom of the first.
After the home run, Sizemore retired the next six batters in a row while Stephenson gave up just a double through three innings.
That hit was a double off the bat of Emma Falbo. Sizemore then walked to put runners on first and second with no one out but Stephenson induced two fly outs to get out of the jam.
The St. Albans offense got to Sizemore again in the bottom of the fourth as Young was walked to start the frame and Stephenson’s sacrifice bunt moved her to second.
With two outs, St. Albans’ Bailey Gilbert laid down a bunt and forced the South Charleston defense to make a play. The gamble paid off for the Red Dragons, though, as South Charleston catcher Sophie Frye threw errantly to first. Bailey was safe and Young scored to double the Red Dragon lead to 2-0.
Stephenson allowed another hit to Falbo — a single in the top of the fifth inning — but nothing came of it and the Red Dragons came up to bat.
The Red Dragons broke it open in the bottom of the fifth with six runs on three hits.
Boom Coffman led off with a single up the middle and reached second on a sacrifice bunt.
Ali Long then bunted and South Charleston (16-8) made the exact same error as it did an inning prior as the throw to first was errant, Long was safe at first, Coffman scored and the score was 3-0.
Sizemore was pulled after 41/3 innings and Lexi Scarberry entered the circle with a runner on. She walked Jaden Conrad and hit Young with a pitch to load the bases.
The next batter, Stephenson, was hit with a pitch to drive in another run making it 4-0. With the bases still loaded and one out, Punkie Harper hit a two-run double to left giving the Red Dragons a 6-0 lead.
Gilbert followed Harper with a bunt single to load the bases for Ava Bentley, who drove a run in on a fielder’s choice in which the South Charleston defense miscommunicated and failed to get an out.
Coffman, who started the rally, ended it with a ground out that allowed Harper to score from third making the score 8-0 and ending the game.
“That’s the best team ball we’ve played all season,” St. Albans coach Christian Watts said. “It’s taken 25 games to get there. It’s basic stuff. You gotta make the plays behind your pitcher, you put some runs on the board. You have to take advantage of their mistakes. They’re a great ball club. That’s a very good win for us. We’ll sit and wait and see who we get.”