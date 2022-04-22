WINFIELD -- Kennedy Schilling said that she hates change-ups.
She certainly could’ve fooled all in attendance on senior night at Winfield on Friday.
And as it turned out, Schilling was just the change-up the Generals lineup needed to get over the hump as she pinch hit in the eighth inning and socked a walk-off solo home run to deliver the home team a thrilling 5-4 comeback win over Lincoln County.
It capped a four-run rally over the last two innings as the Generals (13-3) fought back from the brink and registered a big win over a Class AAA power.
“It scared me honestly,” Schilling said about her mindset when coach Steve Hensley called her name in extra innings of a tied game. “I just went up there with a clear mindset, saw the change-up out of her hand, I hate change-ups, but I saw the change-up right out of her hand and I crushed it.”
Indeed, Schilling’s fly ball to left-center was the big blow but it was set up by some heroics late from the Generals’ starters.
The Panthers (14-3) tacked on a run in the top of the seventh inning on an RBI single from Maci Lunsford to carry a 4-1 advantage into the home half. At that point, the Generals had managed only a single tally against Lincoln County sophomore hurler Ryleigh Shull but got busy immediately with nine-hole hitter Ella Nelson legging out an infield single to start. After Shull struck out Alex Hurley, a grounder off the bat of Maci Boggess went through the legs of Lincoln County third baseman Kendall Stickler to give Winfield two on and one out for the meat of its order.
That started with senior shortstop Kennedy Dean, who pounded a ball to right field that the Panthers’ Kenzie Shaffer couldn’t corral, plating Nelson with an RBI single to make the score 4-2. Dean would go 3 for 3 in the game. On the next pitch, Lola Baber fouled out to Panthers catcher Josie Bird and put Lincoln County on the brink.
In stepped Georgia Moulder, and an eight-pitch at-bat ensued, including two foul balls with two strikes in the count. But on the eighth pitch, Moulder squared one up to the right side and it bounded into the outfield, allowing Boggess and Dean to sprint home to tie the game.
Moulder had a pair of hits and also drove in Winfield’s first run on a first-inning RBI single.
“That was a big at-bat and I think the last few games we’ve had really good, competitive at-bats,” Hensley said. “Hats off too her. She just competes, battles and has had a really good attitude through the first part of the season and toward the end of the year here. Always working. Always doing something to try and help us out.”
Lincoln County responded to Winfield’s early run with a two-run double from Josie Bird to take a 2-1 lead in the top of the third. Bird’s hit came with one out and Shull walked in the following at-bat to load the bases, but Boggess was able to strike out Becca Pennington and coax a lineout from Lunsford to evade further damage. Though the Panthers would add a run in the fourth on an RBI triple from Haleigh Adkins and one in the seventh, Winfield and Boggess kept the game in reach, and that proved crucial late.
“I thought the inning we got out 2-1 was huge,” Hensley said. “[Boggess] did a great job getting us in 2-1 and that kept the momentum with us a little bit. It didn’t get away from us.
“I think the biggest thing is that it ought to teach them that they’re never out of a game and you can beat anybody when you come out with the approach and competitive drive they had tonight.”
The Panthers were coming off a key win over Cabell Midland on Thursday and were poised to score another victory over a quality opponent on the road on Friday. But coach Tommy Barrett said there was plenty to learn in the aftermath of the loss.
“When you don’t make the routine plays, that’s what you can expect,” Barrett said. “Come off a big high win from last night and show up here lackadaisical, going through the motions and it’s a great day for them.
“It’s a game of errors. Shull did a good job pitching, kept them contained throughout but we’ve got to make the routine plays.”
Boggess finished with 10 strikeouts with Nelson finishing 2 for 3. Adkins went 2 for 3 for the Panthers.