An energized Winfield softball team kept the momentum rolling as the Generals used strong hitting and overpowering pitching to defeat No. 1 seed Nitro 10-1 in front of a large crowd at Nitro Wednesday night, forcing a rematch showdown for the Class AA Region 4 Section 1 crown.
“We’re playing pretty good right now. I think we’re better when we play every day,” said Generals coach Steve Hensley. “This was just proof of it tonight. We’re swinging the bats well and seeing the ball. The weekend break was a little good, a little bad. But then we got off to a fast start Monday and we just kept rolling.”
The Generals (21-7) were coming off a thrilling come-from-behind 7-5 win on the road over No. 2 seed Sissonville the previous night.
The Generals opened Wednesday’s game with back-to-back doubles by Georgia Moulder and Maci Boggess. Kennedy Dean followed with a single up the middle to score Boggess, giving her team an early 2-0 lead.
Nitro answered with a run in the bottom of the inning when Aris Miller reached on a single and scored on a deep drive to center field by Carly Mathes.
Winfield kept the bats alive in the third inning, scoring two more runs off five hits highlighted by Dean’s double. The barrage continued in the next inning when the Generals reeled off consecutive singles, loading the bases. And once again Dean came up with the big hit, delivering a grand slam over the fence in left-center field, putting the visiting Generals up 8-1.
“I was just looking to hit and put something in play and get a run in,” said Dean. “I worked all week on my hitting and I was prepared and took advantage. Defensively we take a lot of reps in practice and it pays off in the end.”
The Wildcats (21-5) relied on the strength of their two-time first-team All-State pitcher Lena Elkins. However, she was having an off day, giving up 15 hits.
“I don’t think we came out ready to play. Momentum is a big thing in softball,” said Nitro coach Caiti Mathes. “We let our guard down and they hit the ball. Hats off to them. There’s two ways to do it tomorrow. We can come out ready to fight or we can just lay our heads down.”
The Generals added another run in the top of the fifth when Ella Nelson led off with a double down the right-field line, followed by another Moulder RBI single up the middle.
Winfield’s Dean finished the night with three hits and six RBIs.
The teams will meet in the deciding game of the sectional tournament at 6 p.m. Thursday at Nitro.
