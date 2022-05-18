WINFIELD -- At next week’s state tournament, opponents of Winfield better have Georgia on their mind.
That’s because Generals’ junior outfielder Georgia Moulder has set a torrent pace atop the Winfield lineup since being moved to the leadoff spot a few weeks ago and has continued to set the table and clear it when the opportunity presents itself.
But Moulder’s star hasn’t risen so far as to get her out of some postgame, field-raking duty as evidenced by her work after a 4-2 win over Scott in a Class AA Region 4 opener on Monday.
“It’s random,” Moulder said. “Some people dust the dugouts and clean that up and some people rake the field.”
Yardwork aside, it’s a borderline remarkable run that Moulder is in the midst of. After a 2-for-4 performance at Scott in a 6-4 win and regional clincher on Tuesday, Moulder is 20 for 32 since sectional play began with four doubles, two home runs, nine RBIs and 12 runs scored. All of that over the span of eight games.
Both of those home runs -– the only two she’s hit this season –- came in the last two games as she smacked one in each regional contest against Scott and both came in pivotal spots in close contests. Already, Moulder was in the midst of a solid junior campaign, but certainly she’s taken her game to a new level and it’s helped drive the Generals to a level of the postseason they haven’t visited since 2003.
“I think she’s seeing the ball so good – she’s seeing it well, she’s just making solid contact and she’s barreling a lot of balls,” Winfield coach Steve Hensley said. “She’s been consistent all year. She’s been a .300-.400 hitter all season but I think the biggest thing is she’s just seeing it, she’s short and she’s finding the barrel. She’s just right on target with most of her swings.”
Now, with a tuneup game against Lincoln County scheduled on Monday and then a state-tournament opener on Wednesday against Shady Spring directly ahead, that “.300-.400 hitter” is now at a .476 clip for the season to go with 11 doubles, 22 RBIs and 33 runs scored. And though the success has come, Moulder said the work hasn’t stopped.
“I’ve just been working really hard, still going to the field every Sunday, still working on everything I’ve been struggling with – just grinding it out,” Moulder said.
As to what those struggles were?
“Definitely outside pitches and now I’m working really strong on those,” she said. “I’m looking for them more and I’m laying off the high pitches now. I’m just really picking my own pitch that I want to drive.”
The jump in production is coming at an interesting time. Moulder, one of seven juniors on Winfield’s roster, didn’t have a freshman season, which was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic. Often, big jumps tend to occur during a player’s sophomore campaign after a year of varsity experience.
But for the current junior class, this has been the second season. For Winfield, several of those juniors –- Chloe Kimble, Kristen Hensley, Ella Nelson, Maci Boggess and Mianna Oglesby –- are regular starters and are on upward trajectories compared to last season.
“That junior class didn’t have that ninth-grade year and we’ve got a lot of juniors in the lineup,” Hensley said. “It takes a while to get that varsity experience, that big-game experience and it’s taken some time.”
It also took some time for Moulder to find her place in the Winfield lineup but the top spot has felt like home since the start.
“Throughout the season he’s been moving me, switching me places until he found the right position for me and I think leadoff has been really strong for me,” Moulder said. “I think it’s a good position because I like starting off the game.”
Whether setting the table for Boggess, senior catcher Kennedy Dean and senior second baseman Lola Baber (positions two through four in the lineup respectively) or driving in runs when the opportunity arises, the fact that Moulder’s run has coincided with seven straight Winfield wins is not a coincidence. The hope now for the Generals is that both things continue through next week.
“She’s just had a great year, you just can’t say much more about her,” Hensley said. “We just hope she stays where she’s at.”