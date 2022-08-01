Wyatt Maynard said he plays golf for fun.
What’s really fun is how quickly the rising seventh-grader has become a stellar player. Maynard, 12, will play in the U.S. Kids Golf World Championships Thursday through Saturday at the Forest Creek course in Pinehurst, North Carolina. The event features 140 of the premier youth golfers from throughout the world.
“I’m really excited,” Maynard said. “I’m not really sure how I’ll do. I want to go have fun and do my best.”
Maynard won the West Virginia Junior Amateur 12-under division after shooting 76-75 — 151. He said he surprised himself.
“I thought, oh my goodness, what have I done,” he said, with a laugh.
Maynard also won the Callaway Tour title in the state before capturing the championship for all age groups in the Drive, Chip and Putt competition in Cincinnati. He said putting is his strength.
Maynard said he has “batted around a plastic club” since he could walk and has played actual golf since he was 4. He frequently plays at the Esquire Country Club, honing his skills, when he isn’t swimming or playing basketball or soccer.
Recruiting roundup
SIGNINGS: Chesapeake wrestler Nick Burns (Rio Grande).
COMMITMENTS: Huntington High quarterback Gavin Lochow (Dayton); Chesapeake football player Bryce Mount (Otterbein).
VISITS: Huntington High defensive back Zah Jackson, wide receiver Duane Harris and offensive linemen Robby Martin (Indiana).
OFFERS: Cabell Midland girls basketball star Jayde Allie (Glenville State); Greenup County basketball player Emily Maynard (Houghton); George Washington girls basketball star Finley Lohan (Miami-Ohio); Point Pleasant quarterback Evan Roach (Waynesburg);
Rock Hill running back Chaz Pancake (Knox); Mirimar (Florida) wide receiver Tony Martin (Louisville). The son of former Marshall wide receiver Tim Martin committed to Marshall. Russell girls basketball star Shaelyn Steele (Western Kentucky); Ironton defensive back Aiden Young (Dayton).
Fairland offensive lineman Steven Rhodes and running back Zion Martin (West Virginia State).
TARDY A LEGEND: Former Vinson High School basketball star Jim Tardy was inducted into the West Virginia Sports Legends Hall of Fame.
Tardy was the Tigers all-time scoring leader before the 3-point line. Shawn Jackson broke the mark after the 3-point line was implemented. A two-time all-stater, Tardy averaged 21.5 points and 11 rebounds per game as a senior in 1974.
Tardy also was an all-state football player and an all-American as a linebacker after averaging 12.5 tackles per game as a senior.
GEORGE STEPS AWAY FROM COACHING: Spring Valley’s Tim George is stepping away from being an assistant football coach to concentrate on his duties as athletic director, among other responsibilities.
“I coached 14 years and this is going to be a little bit of a change for me to focus on the athletic director’s position,” George said. “Trying to coach, be athletic director, have a family and do everything I want to do has been more of a challenge.”
The COVID-19 pandemic took its toll.
“Once we got into all this COVID stuff we were working 100 hours a week and that’s too much,” George said. “I look forward to being able to focus on my family and still be around kids and enjoying them.”
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Former Ironton girls basketball coach Doug Graham is the new principal at South Point High School. Former Ashland softball star McKenzie Vanover Kirk was inducted into the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Fast Pitch Softball Hall of Fame.
Spring Valley linebacker Cody Shy and defensive back Kyndon Keesee were invited to the Offense-Defense All-American Bowl Dec. 19-22 in Arlington, Texas. Poca assistant Mason Ballard is the new boys basketball head coach at Calvary Baptist.
Former University of Rio Grande player Ty Warnimont is the new baseball coach at his alma mater, Gallia Academy. Mike Flannery and Chris Perry are the new co-commissioners of the Eastern Kentucky Conference. Spring Valley wrestler Ciara Riner won a Junior Olympic gold medal.
South Point’s 2022 Hall of Fame class includes Laura Hazelett, Kathy Howard, Bob Lester, Sheila Spotts and Rusty Smith. Oak Hill (Ohio) has scheduled a basketball game at the historic Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, Indiana, where the movie “Hoosiers” was filmed.