Wyatt Maynard said he plays golf for fun.

What’s really fun is how quickly the rising seventh-grader has become a stellar player. Maynard, 12, will play in the U.S. Kids Golf World Championships Thursday through Saturday at the Forest Creek course in Pinehurst, North Carolina. The event features 140 of the premier youth golfers from throughout the world.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

