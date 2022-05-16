The Tri-State lost a coaching legend Sunday when Ed Miller died at age 86.
The retired head football coach at Wheelersburg and Portsmouth Notre Dame went 250-41-4, won three state championships, 14 Southern Ohio Conference titles and is a member of the Ohio High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame.
Miller, for whom Wheelersburg's stadium is named, won a state championship with the Pirates in 1989, beating Warren John F. Kennedy 14-7. He coached Wheelersburg from 1972 through 1982, then from 1984 through 1991.
Miller also won state championships with Portsmouth Notre Dame in 1967 and 1970.
Recruiting roundup
SIGNINGS: Cabell Midland basketball star Chandler Schmidt (Navy); Spring Valley soccer standout Crosby Short (Asbury); Rock Hill baseball player Jaedon Stevens, Portsmouth runner Dante Hamrick and Wheelersburg shot put and discus thrower Karley Kouns (Rio Grande);
Ashland track and cross country runner Tre Troxler (Georgetown College) and linebacker Eric Billups (Rose Hulman); Huntington Prep basketball player Seth Hubbard (Western Michigan); Portsmouth West baseball player Eli Sayre (Shawnee State);
Huntington High baseball stars Braden Shepherd and Eli Shouldis (Marietta); Winfield basketball player Elijah Crompton (Wheeling).
COMMITMENTS: Huntington High baseball player Austin O'Malley (Marshall); Ironton running back Jaquez Keyes (Wisconsin); Rock Hill girls basketball standout Hadyn Bailey (Rio Grande); Greenup County basketball star Racehl Bush (Capital).
OFFERS: Fairland defensive back Steeler Leep, Coal Grove linebacker Chase Hall, Ironton linebacker Lincoln Barnes and Point Pleasant quarterback Evan Roach (Fairmont State); Cabell Midland offensive lineman Michael Lunsford (Eastern Kentucky, Toledo);
Huntington High running back D'Edrick Graves, quarterback Gavin Lochow and tackle Robby Martin, Hurricane offensive lineman Owen Duffy, linebacker Lucas Rippetoe and defensive backs Heath Montgomery and Bryson Murrell, Poca linebacker Andrew Young; Cabell Midland quarterback Ryan Wolfe and running back Zaky Roberts; and Spring Valley offensive lineman Connor McCann and linebacker Cody Shy (West Virginia State);
Martin and Huntington High defensive back Zah Zah Jackson (Akron); Martin (Delaware State, North Carolina State, Tennessee); Lochow (Davidson); Boyd County basketball player Audrey Biggs (Chattanooga); Ironton wide receiver Ty Perkins (Bowling Green); Roach and Russell wide receiver Carson Patrick (Morehead State);
Huntington High defensive end Donovan Garrett, Cabell Midland tight end Isaiah Hagley and defensive back Alex Smith and Hurricane defensive end Aaron Tate, Murrell and Rippetoe (Wheeling); Hurricane wide receiver Tyshawn Dues (Akron) and volleyball players Sydney Workman (West Virginia Wesleyan) and Kantley McCown (Greensboro College).
VISITS: Rock Hill girls basketball stars Hazley Matthews (Ursuline), Bailey (Midway, Freed-Hardeman) and Hayleigh Risner (Kentucky Christian) and football players Chanz Pancake and David Jenkins (Bluffton).
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Boyd County hit a Kentucky 16th Region-record five home runs in a 12-0 softball victory over Lawrence County. Marshall University signee and Lawrence County pitcher Bryce Blevins threw back-to-back no-hitters.
Ironton St. Joe baseball won 20 games for the second time in program history and the first since 2009. Portsmouth Clay softball won its 41st sectional championship. Fairland softball posted its first winning season in 10 years. Boyd County softball left 15 runners on base in a 14-3 win over Russell.
Symmes Valley beat Western-Pike 29-2 to win the Southern Ohio Conference Division I title. Wheelersburg beat Federal Hocking 23-0 in a sectional softball tournament game. South Webster's Skylar Zimmerman hit for the cycle in a softball victory over Rock Hill.
Hurricane's Damian Witty drove in two runners with a sacrifice fly against Ripley. Rose Hill Christian baseball clinched its first winning season since 1997. Fairview softball secured its first winning season in nine years. Portsmouth's softball team drew 22 walks vs. South Point.
THEY ARE THE CHAMPIONS: Coal Grove's girls and Rock Hill's boys (Ohio Valley Conference track), Fairland (OVC baseball), Wheelersburg (Southern Ohio Conference Division II baseball), Meigs (Tri-Valley Conference baseball), Athens girls and Waterford boys (TVC track).
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: CBS Sports projected former Huntington High offensive lineman Darnell Wright of the University of Tennessee as a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Raceland football is installing artificial turf. Fairview girls basketball coach Mo Mullins resigned.
Former Cabell Midland softball star Gracie Hightower of West Virginia Wesleyan was named All-Atlantic Region. University of Rio Grande softball placed Taylor Webb of Symmes Valley, Kenzie Cremeans of Ironton and Caitlyn Brisker of Oak Hill on the River States Conference first team.