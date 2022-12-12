The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Southern Ohio Conference voted to split into three six-team divisions in all sports except football beginning in 2023-24, according to commissioner Dave Stamm.

Particulars haven't yet been announced. The SOC currently features two divisions. The smaller, Division I, group includes Green, Ironton St. Joe, New Boston, Portsmouth Clay, Portsmouth Notre Dame, Sciotoville East, Symmes Valley and Western-Pike. Division II, the larger schools group, features Eastern-Pike, Lucasville Valley, Minford, Northwest, Oak Hill, Portsmouth West, South Webster, Waverly and Wheelersburg.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

