The Southern Ohio Conference voted to split into three six-team divisions in all sports except football beginning in 2023-24, according to commissioner Dave Stamm.
Particulars haven't yet been announced. The SOC currently features two divisions. The smaller, Division I, group includes Green, Ironton St. Joe, New Boston, Portsmouth Clay, Portsmouth Notre Dame, Sciotoville East, Symmes Valley and Western-Pike. Division II, the larger schools group, features Eastern-Pike, Lucasville Valley, Minford, Northwest, Oak Hill, Portsmouth West, South Webster, Waverly and Wheelersburg.
Despite rumors to the contrary, the SOC's realignment doesn't include the addition of any team from the Ohio Valley Conference. The lone newcomer is South Gallia, which is leaving the Tri-Valley Conference.
The OVC, though, likely will see changes starting in the 2024 football season. Nothing is official, but Ironton is seeking to leave the conference and go independent in football. A few OVC members are likely to continue to play the Fighting Tigers.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: With a record of 729-361-45, Ironton's football team moved into fifth place in all-time victories in Ohio. Morgantown walloped Hurricane 103-39 in boys basketball. Gallia Academy's Isaac Clary scored 30 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in a 63-50 win over Marietta.
Rock Hill girls basketball standout Hazley Matthews went 11 for 11 at the free throw line in a 42-37 victory over Waterford. Sydney Baird of Webster County scored 40 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in a 67-50 victory over Roane County in girls basketball.
Cabell Midland's Jayda Allie scored 20 points and handed out 10 assists in girls basketball victory over Potomac (Virginia). Portsmouth West beat Wheelersburg 62-50 to snap the Pirates' 62-game SOC win streak. Portsmouth Notre Dame defeated Sciotoville East 74-8 in girls basketball.
Huntington St. Joe's Isaiah Sanders scored 17 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter of a 49-44 victory over Clarksburg Notre Dame. Kensley Feltner has become the leading scorer, girls or boys, in Lawrence County High School basketball history. Feltner has 3,241 points.
Recruiting roundup
SIGNINGS: Fairland track and cross country runner Reece Barnitz (Wright State).
OFFERS: Huntington High linebacker Gavin Adkins (Thomas More); Spring Valley offensive lineman Isaiah Dotson and defensive back Kyrell Lewis (Bethany); Ironton safety Amari Felder (Mercyhurst) and linebacker Trevor Carter (Ohio, James Madison);
Ashland linebacker Landon Himes (Mount St. Joseph); former Ironton and Glenville State kicker Avery Book (Slippery Rock); Logan quarterback Jaxon Cogar (University of Charleston); former Cabell Midland and Wake Forest football standout J.J. Roberts (Marshall, Charlotte).
COMMITMENTS: Greenup County girls basketball player Emily Maynard (Shawnee State); former South Point and Hocking Junior College offensive lineman Brodie Thompson (Presbyterian).
VISITS: Spring Valley kicker Landon Mosser (Marietta); Ashland basketball star Zander Carter (Ohio State); Minford basketball player Myles Montgomery (Youngstown State).
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Former Fairland girls basketball star Emily Chapman of Wright State scored a game-high 18 points against Tennessee on Sunday. Russell's boys basketball team won the Eastern Kentucky Conference tournament title for the first time since 2007.
Former Wheelersburg boys basketball all-stater Tanner Holden made a near-half-court shot at the buzzer to give Ohio State a 67-66 victory over Rutgers. Former Fairland all-state wide receiver Gavin Hunt signed with the Port City Spartans minor league football team in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.