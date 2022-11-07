The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

For a local student-athlete to win their state Wendy’s High School Heisman award is noteworthy, but for two to do it is spectacular.

Soccer and football star Olivia Charles of Cabell Midland (West Virginia) and football and basketball standout Steeler Leep of Fairland (Ohio) are their states’ High School Heisman winners.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

