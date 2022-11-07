For a local student-athlete to win their state Wendy’s High School Heisman award is noteworthy, but for two to do it is spectacular.
Soccer and football star Olivia Charles of Cabell Midland (West Virginia) and football and basketball standout Steeler Leep of Fairland (Ohio) are their states’ High School Heisman winners.
Each earned a $1,000 scholarship and is in contention for the national High School Heisman award.
Started in 1994, the program rewards on-field and off-field accomplishments, emphasizing academics, community service, athletic achievements, diligence, perseverance, and hard work.
CONDOLENCES: Prayers are requested for the family and friends of Cabell Midland senior football player Caige Rider, who was killed in an interstate accident on Thursday.
Prayers also are asked for the family and friends of Charles Workman, a member of Fairland’s famed 1961 “Untouchables” state Final Four basketball team, as well as for friends and family of Alex George, a captain on Wheelersburg’s 2017 football state championship team. Both died in the last week.
WRIGHT LOMBARDI SEMIFINALIST: Former Huntington football star Darnell Wright is a semi-finalist for the Lombardi Trophy awarded to the top college offensive lineman in college football. Wright is a a tackle at the University of Tennessee.
HAMM WINS STATE: Coal Grove’s Seth Hamm not only won the Ohio middle school cross country championship in Division III, he ran the fastest time in any division.
Hamm finished in 10:23.03, 12 seconds faster than Division I champion Zachary Hayden of Mason. Hamm was No. 1 in a field of 693 runners.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Two Huntington High volleyball players reached milestones last week. Senior hitter Laney Gannon recorded her 1,000th career kill and junior setter Olivia Bell made her 2,000th career assist. Wayne’s Gabby Elliott leads the nation in service aces.
Hurricane volleyball star Grace Dickerson made her 1,000th career dig Friday. She made her 2,000th career assist two weeks ago. Raceland’s 18 interceptions are the most in Kentucky this season. Spring Valley’s junior varsity football team finished 8-0 and has lost only one game since 2018.
Boyd County beat Anderson County 41-14 Friday for its first playoff victory since 2008. Greenup County has won eight football games, its highest total since 1998. The Musketeers defeated Pike County Central 47-0 Friday for their first home playoff triumph since 2007.
West Jefferson’s Austin Buescher threw for 205 yards and four touchdowns in the fourth quarter of a 47-40 loss to Coal Grove in the Ohio Division VI football playoffs Friday. Wheeling Park’s Brett Phillips set program records with 464 yards passing and seven touchdowns Friday in a 70-10 victory over John Marshall.
Fairland’s seven fall sports teams’ combined grade point average was 4.147. None was lower than 3.824. IMG Academy of Bradenton, Florida, defeated West Toronto (Canada) Prep 96-0 Friday in a game that was called at halftime. Independence football player Judah Price scored his 300th point to break the West Virginia single-season record.
Wahama’s Sawyer Vanmeter scored his 59th career touchdown Friday to break the program mark of 58 set in 2012 by the late Kane Roush. The White Falcons led Buffalo 61-0 at halftime Friday and won 68-7.
Recruiting roundup
COMMITMENTS: Softball player Jada Kent and Mikayla Baker of Huntington and Katie Pruitt of Fairland (Shawnee State); Ironton wide receiver Aiden Young (Dayton); Winfield softball player Mianna Oglesby (University of Charleston);
Brunswick, Georgia, baseball pitcher Elijah Wellman, son of former Buffalo-Wayne and Marshall University football star Jason Wellman (Samford).
OFFERS: Huntington offensive tackle Robby Martin (Duke); Lawrence County girls basketball player Kaison Ward (Alice Lloyd); Hurricane linebacker Lucas Rippetoe (Concord); Raceland offensive lineman Drew Burke (Kentucky Christian, Virginia-Wise); South Charleston girls basketball player Mya Toombs (Bethany).
VISITS: Spring Valley girls basketball standout Dria Parker, Ashland wide receiver Asher Adkins and Charleston Catholic boys basketball player Max Wilcox (Marshall); Ironton tight end Bailey Thacker (Louisville) and offensive lineman Noah Patterson (Cincinnati);
Cabell Midland tight end Isaiah Hagley (Morehead State); Coal Grove running back Chase Hall (Eastern Kentucky); George Washington quarterback Abe Fenwick (North Carolina State, Elon) and safety Hunter Giacomo (Virginia Tech).
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: South Point tennis star Meredith Riley was named second-team all-Ohio. Pointers boys basketball coach Travis Wise was named an assistant coach for the state North-South game.
Fairland girls volleyball star Kalei Ngumire was selected the Southeast District player of the year and to play in the state all-star game Nov. 20 in Wooster, Ohio. Huntington’s Billy Seals is the Mountain State Athletic Conference football coach of the year. The Highlanders won their second straight MSAC title.
All fans were ejected from the stadium Friday in Point Pleasant’s 3-0 victory over Fairmont Senior in the West Virginia state soccer tournament semifinals in Beckley. Beallsville (Ohio) will play boys basketball with a roster of eight boys and three girls this season. Wheelersburg’s Makenna Walker was named to the Ohio Division III all-state volleyball second team.