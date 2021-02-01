ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Kentucky Christian University football might have found the best two-for-one special in the Tri-State on Monday.
The Knights signed the area’s top passing duo when at Sanctuary of Grace Church Fairland quarterback Max Ward and wide receiver Gavin Hunt put pen to National Letter of Intent to play for KCU.
Ward completed 118 of 200 passes for 2,051 yards and 28 touchdowns, with eight interceptions, and Division III first-team all-stater Hunt caught 50 passes for 1,078 yards, last season to help the Dragons to an 8-2 record and the Region 15 finals.
Both players were named to The Herald-Dispatch All Tri-State first team.
“I just wanted to go with my best offer, went with my heart and went where God placed me,” Hunt said of choosing KCU over offers from Alderson Broaddus, Otterbein, Wilmington and others. “With this being a Christian college, it’s the best fit for me. A lot of prayer and long talked with my family went into it.”
Ward said prayer, the financial package KCU offered and comfort with the Knights coaches factored into his decision to pass on being a regular-student at Ohio University or Ohio State.
Hunt committed one day before Ward, so the signing wasn’t a pre-conceived package deal. The duo will be roommates.
“They like to throw the ball around, which is good for me as a receiver,” Hunt said. “Having Max come with me will be great.”
Ward agreed.
“It definitely makes it easier to move in having someone you know,” Ward said. “It’s a really cool thing we can transfer over from high school to college. They throw the ball and I like that.”
Hunt said he will major in physical therapy, Ward pre-law.
CONDOLENCES: Prayers are requested for the family and friends of former Greenup County football coach John Younce, who died last week.
Younce coached the Musketeers from 1978 through 1982 and also led two American Legion baseball teams to state titles.
IRON DRAGONS: Fairland’s boys won the championship of the Southern Ohio Regional Powerlifting Meet Saturday at Piketon High School.
The Dragons lifted a total of 11,470 pounds. Fairland finished second in the girls division. The Dragons claimed both individual titles, J.D. Brumfield the boys, and Kaci Adkins the girls.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Ironton tight end/defensive end Ashton Duncan received a scholarship offer from Eastern Michigan.
Raceland football standout Noah Reeves committed to Georgetown College. Marshall’s new football coaching staff re-offered Lexington Sayre quarterback Cole Pennington, son of former Thundering Herd star Chad Pennington. Gallia Academy quarterback Noah Vanco received scholarship offers from Blufton and Ohio Northern.
Wheeling Park offensive lineman Caleb Bryan, who de-committed from Marshall, committed to Lehigh, where he will join Musselman’s Blake Hartman in the 2021 recruiting class. Former Patriots star quarterback Cross Wilkinson also plays at Lehigh after transferring from Toledo.
Russell running back Nathan Conley committed to Georgetown College, where his brother Nick plays. Rock Hill track and cross country star Noah Wood signed with Ashland University. Northwestern offered Johnson Central offensive lineman Grant Bingham.
Cabell Midland football player Justice Hutchison visited Ashland University. Portsmouth baseball player Hayden Yerardi signed with Ohio Christian University.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Portsmouth Notre Dame’s boys and girls swim teams won the Scioto County championship meet Wednesday at Shawnee State University.
Russell’s girls basketball team has won 39 consecutive Kentucky 63rd District games. Wheelersburg’s girls have won 41 straight Southern Ohio Conference basketball games. Chris Stewart is the new baseball coach at Eastern-Meigs.
Tyler Phares has been recommended as the new head football coach at Bridgeport High School, where he has been offensive coordinator the last three years.