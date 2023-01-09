Fairland didn’t play in its own showcase.
The Tri-State Hoops Throwdown, of which the Dragons girls basketball team serves as host, was played Saturday at the Carl York Center in Rome Township, Ohio. Fairland’s varsity was scheduled to play Portsmouth Notre Dame in a battle of undefeated traditional state high school powers. The game never happened.
Martin County (Kentucky) pulled out of the event Wednesday, causing Dragons coach and tournament director Jon Buchanan to seek a last-minute replacement. None was found, forcing Buchanan to shuffle the lineup. His solution was to pull his own team out of the showcase rather than take a game away from a guest.
“When you host an event, you’re really thankful for everybody who is willing to come and participate,” Buchanan said. “We always teach our kids about being selfless, so a selfless act for us was to arrange it so everybody else can play.”
Martin County was scheduled to play Wheelersburg in the throwdown. Instead, the Pirates were paired against South Gallia, which originally was slated to play Rock Hill. The Redwomen instead took on Portsmouth Notre Dame.
Martin County assistant coach Boo Newsome said the Cardinals were participating in the Kentucky 15th Region All “A” Classic and couldn’t get out of that commitment.
Fairland picked up a home game later in the season against Russell.
In the Throwdown, Chesapeake defeated Trimble 55-36, Coal Grove beat Huntington St. Joe 40-32, Wheelersburg topped South Gallia 60-41, and Portsmouth Notre Dame knocked off Rock Hill 54-22.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: The Notre Dame vs. Rock Hill contest featured some of the quirkier stats of the season. The Titans and Redwomen combined to go 6:11 without a field goal. Rock Hill went through a 14:32 stretch without a field goal.
Two Cabell Midland girls — Jayda Allie and Jazmyn Wheeler — and one boys basketball star — Dominic Schmidt — scored their 1,000th career points in the last week. Schmidt also scored 28 points and handed out 10 assists against Parkersburg.
Russell’s Shaelyn Steele scored her 2,000th point. Greenbrier East overcame a 17-point deficit to defeat Huntington High in boys basketball. George Washington boys basketball coach Rick Green won his 500th career game. Tygarts Valley boys basketball coach Tom Wamsley won his 400th game.
South Gallia’s Emma Clary scored 26 points, grabbed 17 rebounds, made four steals and three assists vs. Western-Pike. Boyd County’s Jasmine Jordan scored 25 points, pulled down 13 rebounds and blocked six shots vs. Floyd Central. Spring Mills beat Saint James (Maryland) 91-5 in girls basketball.
Recruiting roundup
COMMITMENTS: Former St. Albans shortstop Carson McCoy flipped from the University of Louisiana to Marshall. Former Greenup County shortstop and Kansas City Royals minor leaguer Gage Hughes said he’ll play basketball at Georgetown College.
OFFERS: Huntington High offensive lineman Robby Martin (Georgia Tech); Coal Grove linebacker Chase Hall (Marshall, preferred walk-on); Boyd County running back Malachi Wheeler (West Virginia Wesleyan); Hurricane offensive lineman Aaron Tate (Alderson Broaddus).
VISITS: Huntington High linebacker Gavin Adkins (Georgetown College, Marietta); Teays Valley Christian basketball guard Alex Starcher (Marshall); Ashland offensive lineman Ian Justice (Pikeville).
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Fairland inducted Jennifer Jones, Tara Lee, Melissa Topping and Dean Wilks into its hall of Fame. Former South Charleston defensive back Derrek Pitts of North Carolina State declared for the NFL Draft. Gallia Academy’s Isaac Clary and Brody Fellure were selected to play in the Ohio North-South all-star football game April 29 in Massillon.
Fairland freshman Addison Godby was selected to play for the USA girls basketball team in the United World Games in Europe. Former Marshall football player Adam Hill was named head football coach at Huntington St. Joe. Greenup County promoted assistant Travis Jones to head football coach.