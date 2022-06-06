Ben Ferguson is the new head football coach at Symmes Valley High School.
Ferguson replaces Rusty Webb, who coached the Vikings since 2000.
A 2014 Symmes Valley graduate after attending Centerville his first two yeas of high school, Ferguson played football and basketball. He received his bachelor's degree from Marshall University. He has been a Vikings assistant for six seasons.
Recruiting roundup
OFFERS: Cabell Midland offensive lineman Shawn Rouse and Russell kicker Nathan Totten (Marshall); Cabell Midland linebacker Cannon Lewis (North Carolina State); Huntington High tackle Robby Martin (Ball State, Bowling Green); Ironton wide receiver Ty Perkins (Cincinnati); Point Pleasant quarterback Evan Roach (West Liberty); Russell girls basketball player Shaelyn Steele (Chattanooga); Pikeville girls basketball star Trinity Rowe (Akron, Cleveland State).
COMMITMENTS: Jackson quarterback Jacob Winters and George Washington basketball player Ben Nicol (Ohio).
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Class A baseball state champion Charleston Catholic went 18-19 this season and lost games by scores of 23-1, 21-1, 12-2, 17-3, 14-1, 10-0, 11-1, 12-2 and 14-4. Logan and Fairmont Senior combined for eight errors Saturday in the Class AA baseball state championship game. Wahama left 11 runners on base in a 6-5 loss to Charleston Catholic.
Fairland reached the region baseball finals for the first time since 1982. The Dragons made it to the region semifinals for the first time since 2009. Fairland reached the Elite Eight (region finals) in three sports -- baseball, football and girls basketball, and the Sweet 16 in boys basketball.
Hurricane has been in the state baseball finals five consecutive seasons and has gone 160-22 overall in that span. Boyd County's J.B. Terrill won his second Kentucky 800-meter run at the state meet Friday, finishing in 1:54.02 to set a Class AA state record. Boyd County baseball won its first state tournament game in 17 years when it beat Danville 3-0.
Wahama softball pitcher Mikie Lieving struck out 269 batters in 154 innings. She also hit 12 home runs and batted .644 as the White Falcons won a state title. Lewis County (Kentucky) junior pitcher Emily Cole recorded her 1,000th career strikeout. She fanned 431 in 219 innings this season.
Logan's No. 2 through No. 5 batters -- Dawson Maynard, Jake Ramey, Garrett Williamson and Konner Lowe -- combined to go 10 for 15, accounting for 10 runs scored and eight runs batted in in an 11-6 win over Fairmont Senior in the Class AA baseball state championship game.
Wheelersburg's Macee Eaton hit 20 home runs this season to lead the Pirates to the Ohio Division III state title.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Chesapeake girls basketball standout Kandace Pauley is the recipient of the Tanner Harr Memorial Scholarship. Harr was a basketball star at Chesapeake before dying from cancer in 2019.
South Charleston quarterback Trey Dunn transferred to Myrtle Beach (South Carolina) High School. Basketball standout Maki Carey transferred from Teays Valley Christian to Huntington Prep. Ohio defeated West Virginia 27-6 in the 27th Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis all-star football game.
Atticus Goodson of Independence was named the Gatorade baseball player of the year in West Virginia. Chance Thacker, son of former Chesapeake basketball star and Fairland coach Joey Thacker, has transferred from VMI to Gardner-Webb. The younger Webb played at Providence Christian Academy in Lilburn, Georgia.
Boyd County's Sophia Newsome, a Marshall University signee, placed second in Kentucky in the 400-meter dash in 58.31. Former Kennedy Award winner Blake Hartman, a running back from Musselman, transferred from Lehigh to Shepherd. Wheelersburg's Macee Eaton was named the Extra Innings Softball national player of the week.
Boyd County pitcher Jake Biggs is the Kentucky 16th Region baseball player of the year. Former Greenup County boys basketball coach Steve Barker is the new head coach at Caverna High in Horse Cave, Kentucky.