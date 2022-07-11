High school teams in the Tri-State are preparing for their fall seasons, but a pair of Florida coaches have scheduled an interesting matchup of interest locally.
Riviera Beach Inlet Grove High, coached by former Marshall defensive back Rashad Jackson, has scheduled a game Sept. 16 with North Palm Beach Benjamin High, coached by former Thundering Herd quarterback Eric Kresser.
Kresser played one season at Marshall after transferring from Florida and led the Herd to a 15-0 record and the NCAA Division I-AA national championship in 1996. He went on to play for the Cincinnati Bengals and in the CFL.
Jackson, former head coach at Fairland, played for the Herd from 2009 through 2011. He finished his career with seven interceptions, 81 tackles and two fumble recoveries.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Eddie Lewis, a player on Fairland's famed 1961 "Untouchables" state tournament basketball team, died last week. South Point hired former Chesapeake basketball star and Rock Hill principal Sam Gue as superintendent of schools and former Coal Grove football coach Brian Kidd as assistant superintendent.
Former Hurricane pitcher Jacob Blackwell transferred to Purdue from Coastal Carolina. Ironton is constructing a new press box at Tanks Memorial Stadium and also new tennis courts, Fairland's Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium will have a new scoreboard this season.
Eighteen high school student-athletes from Ohio's Southeast District received Ohio High School Athletic Association scholarships, including Preslee Etterling and Lyndsay Heimbach of Wheelersburg, Brayden Hammond of South Gallia, Lexi Steele of Fairland and Angelo Washington of Ironton. Wheelersburg baseball standout Connor Estep was invited to the prestigious National Junior Day Showcase at the University of Maryland.
CONDOLENCES: Prayers are requested for the family and friends of former Coal Grove girls track and cross country coach David Mays, who died last week.
"Mr. Mays was a tremendous teacher and even better person," Coal Grove football coach Jay Lucas said. He loved working with young people and had a passion for sharing his love of learning with those he taught."
Recruiting roundup
COMMITMENTS: Spring Valley volleyball standout Gracie Lemon (West Virginia State); Riverside quarterback Jake Walker (Glenville State); Charleston Catholic soccer star Claire Mullen (Centre).
OFFERS: Fairland safety Steeler Leep (Bemidji State) and girls basketball guards Tomi Hinkle (Davis & Elkins) and Kamryn Barnitz (Rio Grande); Hurricane offensive lineman James Kliner (Otterbein); Ashland basketball player Ella Sellars (Pikeville); former Man High School basketball player Austin Ball of the Miller School in Virginia (Coastal Carolina).