Former Marshall University football coach Bobby Pruett occasionally offered advice for opponents who complained about being blown out by the Thundering Herd during the 1990s and early 2000s.
“If you’re tired of getting beat by Marshall, get better players,” Pruett said.
Pruett’s philosophy applies to today’s high school football. Nobody complains about 10-0 high school soccer scores, which are routine, but a football team scores seven touchdowns and the uproar is heard from panhandle to coal field.
Last weekend produced an astonishing number of routs. Huntington High beat South Charleston 86-0. Hurricane clobbered Capital 93-7. Nitro crushed St. Albans 84-6. Paden City smashed Hannan 73-6. Parkersburg South popped University 72-34. Ironton topped Fairland 61-14. In some of those cases, teams could do little to help putting points on the board. Huntington High played everyone but the tuba player and agreed to six-minute quarters in the second half.
Blowouts aren’t new. Martinsburg scored 70 or more points seven times in recent seasons. Spring Valley and Ironton each has hit that mark in the last decade. In 2014, Capital beat Nitro 91-14. Last season, Parkersburg South scored 78 points twice.
The rub doesn’t appear to be the scores as much as the players who scored. State-mandated liberal transfer rules have allowed for AAU-like super teams, although Huntington High features just one impactful transfer, Wayne Harris, and he moved back to Huntington from South Charleston legitimately last year. Some programs, especially in the Kanawha Valley, have experienced massive defections. If transfer rules remain as they are, scores such as those we saw Friday will become more prevalent.
If recruiting is going on, and it has for decades, it’s up to the governing bodies of each state’s high school sports to do something about it. Until then, high school sports will to be a battle of which schools can attract better players.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Huntington High’s football team scored 86 points in 3:01 against South Charleston. The Highlanders scored 56 points in 58 seconds. Jonny Aya-Ay kicked a school-record 11 extra points.
Nitro’s Josh Moody threw 11 touchdown passes breaking the state record of 10 set by J.R. House vs. Morgantown in the 1998 Class AAA state championship game. Moody passed for 621 yards. Russell broke a nine-game losing streak to Ashland in boys soccer.
Boyd County’s Rhett Holbrook broke the program record for passing yards, with 2,658, topping the mark of 2,624 set by Zac Wilson from 2005 through 2008. Gage Wright ran for 376 yards in Parkersburg South’s 72-34 victory over University. Kanawha County football teams other than Nitro combined to lose 412-77 on Friday. In two weeks, those teams have been outscored 831-182.
Recruiting roundup
COMMITTMENTS: Spring Valley softball third baseman Sydney Turner, Hurricane golfer Savannah Hawkins and Boyd County baseball pitcher Peyton Jackson (Marshall), Russell pitcher Audrey Patel (Wilmington), Montgomery County, Kentucky, softball star Reaghan Oney, formerly committed to Marshall (Troy).
OFFERS: Spring Valley softball first baseman Brenna Reedy (WVU Tech), Hurricane wide receiver Tyshawn Dues (Old Dominion), girls basketball standouts Morgan Lyons of South Gallia and Sophie Adkins of Lawrence County (Kentucky Christian), George Washington girls basketball star Zaniah Zellous (North Carolina A&T, Towson).
VISTS: Fairland softball pitcher Kaylee Salyer (Winthrop) and soccer goal keeper Jamison Lauder (Defiance), Ashland wide receiver Nate Freize (Georgetown College).
COACH SPEAK: Former Logan High and Marshall University softball player Summer Collins was hired as an assistant at Jackson State. Former South Charleston girls basketball coach Karley Walker was hired as an assistant at West Virginia State. Chad Carroll is the new baseball coach at Huntington-Ross. Former Huntington High Olympic wrestler Ken Chertow is the new women’s wrestling coach at Misericordia University in Dallas, Pennsylvania.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Ashland named its soccer field after former coaches Frank Sloan and E.B. Lowman. Portsmouth track and cross country star Charlie Putnam transferred to Marietta and his dad, Eric Putnam, was hired as coach of both sports at Marietta College.
Former Huntington St. Joe basketball player Mekhi Barlow transferred from West Virginia Wesleyan to Brooklyn College. Capital’s new gym floor was destroyed by water last week when sprinklers came on to douse a small fire in a nearby hallway.