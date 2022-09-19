The medalist at the 2022 West Virginia high school golf championships might wear a skirt and ponytail.
A girl — a few girls, actually — has a legitimate chance to win the individual title at the state golf tournament Oct. 5 at Oglebay Park in Wheeling. That possibility strengthened last Wednesday when Savannah Hawkins of Hurricane shot 66 to win the Mountain State Athletic Conference championship at the Green Hills Country Club in Ravenswood, West Virginia. The runner-up was another girl, Taylor Sargent of Cabell Midland.
"Yes, absolutely Savannah and Taylor could definitely win an overall individual state title," Cabell Midland coach Matt Stead said.
The biggest challenge to the girls is Oglebay's length. The 6,800-yard course is significantly longer than most played in the regular season.
"Oglebay is not a course that most girls can navigate very easily," Stead said. "It's longer than they are used to playing most tournaments, but both those girls hit the ball well enough and long enough to make a run at the title up there."
Hawkins won the West Virginia Girls Golf Invitational at Mingo Bottom earlier this season. She, Sargent, Aly Wellman of Wayne, Kerri-Anne Cook of Westside, Emerson Simons of Roane County and a few others could challenge the boys for the title.
Stead said Hawkins and Sargent won't back down from the challenge.
"Trust me, both of them are very aware that it's never been done before and would be the ultimate feather in their cap," Stead said of a girl winning medalist honors.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Gavin Lochow became the first player in Huntington High football history to pass for 4,000 career yards when he threw for 222 last week. Martinsburg's 34-3 loss to Highland Springs (Virginia) in football on Friday was the Bulldogs' worst defeat since falling 32-0 to Jefferson on Oct. 14, 2005.
Rock Hill boys soccer standout Sam Simpson scored his 100th career goal in an 8-0 win over Portsmouth West. Greenbrier West is the only football team in West Virginia to make it through four games without giving up a point, outscoring Buffalo, Summers County, Pocahontas County and Webster County a combined 174-0. Wheelersburg volleyball player Makenna Walker made her 1,000th career assist Monday in a victory over Portsmouth.
Ashland beat West Jessamine 69-63 in football on Friday, but Colts quarterback Jacob Jones, son of former University of Kentucky quarterback Pookie Jones, ran for seven touchdowns. Greenup County soccer goal keeper Ryan Schulz made 26 saves in a 2-0 victory over West Carter.
Bluefield's football team is off to an 0-4 start for the first time since 2001. Independence's Judah Price ran for seven touchdowns in a 68-0 win over Shady Spring. South Gallia (3-2) is above .500 in football for the first time since 2015.
Capital blocked three punts in the third quarter of a 35-6 victory over St. Albans. The Cougars scored on offense, defense and special teams. Austin Howard set a Lewis County (Kentucky) record with six touchdowns Friday in a 69-28 win over Bath County.
Lawrence County volleyball star T.K. Ellis served out an entire set in a 3-0 victory over Morgan County. Ellis served for all the Bulldogs' points in a 25-0 third-set triumph. Rowan County defeated Fleming County 21-20 in football despite being held to minus-46 yards rushing.
Minford beat Wheelersburg 2-1 in girls soccer for the Falcons' first triumph over the Pirates since 2014. Lawrence County scored three defensive touchdowns in a 58-26 win over Magoffin County. Northwest beat Lucasville Valley 37-22 Friday to break a 17-game losing streak against the Indians.
Huntington High beat Riverside 17-0 in boys soccer. Wheelersburg's Connor Estep kicked four field goals in a 20-12 loss to Jackson. Lowellville quarterback Vinny Ballone set an Ohio high school record with nine touchdown passes Saturday in a 62-20 win over Jackson-Milton.
Wayne's Gabby Elliott turned in a triple-double in volleyball against Lewis County, with 20 kills, 18 aces and 16 digs.
HALL CLASSES: Spring Valley announced its inaugural hall of fame class. The group includes Don Akers, Mary Gannon, Rich Gannon, Dwaine Kilgore, Robert Plymale, Marshall Reynolds, Bob Shell and Ron Terry.
Ironton's hall of fame class includes Woody Hall, Buddy Bell, Rock Boykin, Jerry Murnahan and Mike Southers.
Recruiting roundup
COMMITMENTS: Cabell Midland girls basketball star Jazmyn Wheeler (Ohio Dominican); Winfield long snapper Logan Howell and Scott baseball pitcher Griffin Miller (Marshall); Boyd County pitcher Jacob Vanover (Morehead State).
OFFERS: Cabell Midland basketball guard Dominic Schmidt (Marietta); Tolsia girls basketball standout Kerigan Salmons (Bethany); Boyd County wide receiver Trey Holbrook, kicker Cole Thompson and Portsmouth Notre Dame basketball player Ella Kirby (Kentucky Christian);
Huntington Prep basketball player Jordan McCullum (Ohio); George Washington girls basketball player Finley Lohan (Murray State).
VISITS: Spring Valley defensive backs Kyndon Keesee and Jamison Smith, and Huntington High defensive back Kahlief Tye (Ball State), wide receiver Tate Adkins (Eastern Kentucky) and quarterback Dalton Fouch and linebacker Cody Shy (West Virginia State).
Boyd County basketball standout Jasmine Jordan and Rock Hill defensive end Zach O'Bryant (Pikeville); Huntington High quarterback Gavin Lochow and Hurricane running back Jeremiah Riffle (Dayton); Ashland linebacker Landon Himes (Bowling Green).
George Washington safety Hunter Giacomo (Appalachian State), wide receiver Keegan Slack (Washington) and quarterback Abe Fenwick (East Tennessee State).
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: South Point football lost standout offensive lineman Dontae Harris with a broken fibula. Fairland's boys and Russell's girls won the Ashland Invitational cross country meet. Former Cabell Midland soccer star Ryan Holmes of Marshall was named Sun Belt defensive player of the week.
Cabell Midland won the Mountain State Athletic Conference golf championship. Rowan County won the Eastern Kentucky Conference golf title. Because of scheduling difficulties, South Gallia and Sciotoville East played one another in football for the second time this season on Friday. The Rebels won both games, 22-14 and 40-34.
Former Lewis County head coach and Raceland assistant Mike Tiller is the new softball coach at Greenup County. Former Fairland assistant Todd Perdas in the new women's head basketball coach at Lake Erie College.