The medalist at the 2022 West Virginia high school golf championships might wear a skirt and ponytail.

A girl — a few girls, actually — has a legitimate chance to win the individual title at the state golf tournament Oct. 5 at Oglebay Park in Wheeling. That possibility strengthened last Wednesday when Savannah Hawkins of Hurricane shot 66 to win the Mountain State Athletic Conference championship at the Green Hills Country Club in Ravenswood, West Virginia. The runner-up was another girl, Taylor Sargent of Cabell Midland.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

