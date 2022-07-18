Last week was stellar for local high school golfers.
Hurricane High School rising junior Savannah Hawkins finished second in the West Virginia Women’s Amateur, three strokes behind champion Susan Glasby, 31, of Chesapeake, Ohio, at Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston. Hawkins shot 72-71-75 — 218.
Taylor Sargent, a rising senior from Cabell Midland, finished fifth in the Amateur. Sargent shot 73-75-73 — 221 to place ahead of several college golfers.
Sargent’s Cabell Midland teammate Jack Michael won the 14-15 age division of the NB3 Ohio Qualifier at the Mill Creek Park Golf Club in Youngstown to advance to the NB3 National Tournament in November in Louisiana.
Michael shot 1-under par 71-68 — 139 to edge Chris Pollack of Aurora, Ohio, by three strokes.
Another Cabell Midland golfer, Matthew Carney, won his third 17-18 tournament on the Callaway Junior Tour.
The rising senior shot 76 at Riverside Golf Club in Mason, West Virginia, to win by two strokes.
Former Ashland golfer Olivia Hensley — now with Morehead State University — finished third in the Kentucky Women’s Open at the Bellefonte Country Club in Ashland. Hensley shot 70-76 — 146. Ke’Asha Phillips won the event, firing 68-74 — 142. Mary Keen Marrs was second with a 74-71 —145.
EATON, BIRD ALL-AMERICANS: Softball stars Josie Bird of Lincoln County and Macee Eaton of Wheelersburg, Ohio, were named First Team All-Americans by Extra Inning Softball.
Committed to the University of Virginia, Eaton, a power-hitting first baseman led the Pirates to a 27-1 record and the Division III state championship last season as a junior. She smashed 20 home runs, drove in 56 runs, slugged 1.512 and reached base at a .667 clip. An honor student, Eaton didn’t strike out all season in earning first-team all-Ohio honors.
Bird, a sophomore catcher, hit 10 home runs, drove in 47 runs and batted .488. She won the Gatorade West Virginia Player of the Year award and the Johnny Bench Award.
Recruiting roundup
SIGNINGS: Huntington High baseball standout Ethen Riggs (West Virginia State); Cabell Midland runners Emma Longeree and Emma Jenkins (Concord).
OFFERS: Spring Valley basketball star Hallie Bailey (Siena Heights, West Virginia Tech); Cabell Midland basketball standout Sophi Aldridge (Wheeling); Huntington High defensive back Kahlief Tye (Waynesburg); Tolsia girls basketball player Kerigan Salmons (Kentucky Christian); Huntington High tackle Robby Martin (Maryland).
Russell girls basketball standout Shaelyn Steele (Harvard, Penn State); Boyd County girls basketball player Audrey Biggs (Georgetown University); Portsmouth eighth-grader Hayven Carter (Ohio State, Arkansas); George Washington girls basketball player Finley Lohan (Radford).
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Ironton freshman Mason Davidson won the Tri-State youth Classic Bowling Tournament and the Tri-State Men’s Tournament. Former Westside coach Shawn Jenkins is the new boys basketball coach at Independence.
Spring Valley wrestler Ciara Riner finished seventh in the girls 16-under division of the national championships in Fargo, North Dakota, to earn All-American honors. Capital High School quarterback JacQai Long transferred to Akron (Ohio) Hoban.
Greenup County High School football coach Zack Moore is the school’s new assistant principal. He will coach the 2022 season before stepping aside as coach. Former East Bank football coach Ralph Hensley died Saturday. He was 71.
The Cleveland Indians selected former Hedgesville outfielder Chase DeLauter in the first round, 16th overall, of the Major League Baseball Draft on Sunday.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.