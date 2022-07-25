The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Many people with the last name "Ferguson" are known as "Ferg," but Neal "Ferg" Ferguson was as unique as they come.

The former Huntington High track and field and cross country coach died last week at 75. Ferg was a delightful combination of surly and funny. He loved those he coached, even when he was hard on them. Actually, Ferg pushed his student-athletes because he cared so much about them, a fact many appreciated after their days on the track were long finished.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

