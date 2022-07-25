Many people with the last name "Ferguson" are known as "Ferg," but Neal "Ferg" Ferguson was as unique as they come.
The former Huntington High track and field and cross country coach died last week at 75. Ferg was a delightful combination of surly and funny. He loved those he coached, even when he was hard on them. Actually, Ferg pushed his student-athletes because he cared so much about them, a fact many appreciated after their days on the track were long finished.
A man of habits, Ferg loved coffee, smoking and Bob Evans. He knew who needed a pat on the head or a kick in the pants and at times delivered the latter with a deep, booming voice that was unmistakable.
Ferg, 6-foot-2 but appearing much taller due to his big personality, owned a tremendous sense of humor and enjoyed a good laugh. He possessed a love-hate relationship with the Cincinnati Reds and baseball in particular.
A frequent visitor to The Herald-Dispatch sports department during his coaching days, Ferg dropped by not because he wanted or needed something, but just to hang out with the sports writers. He felt at home with us and fit in well with a collection of guys a lot like him. We were always happy to see Ferg and greatly miss him.
A great coach and cherished man, Ferg's life will be celebrated from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, which asks visitors to share their favorite Ferg stories. In lieu of flowers, Ferg asked for a donation to Huntington High Cross Country Boosters, 1 Highlander Way, Huntington, WV, 25701.
Recruiting roundup
COMMITMENTS: Boyd County softball players Sara Bays and Kylie Thompson (Pikeville).
OFFERS: Huntington High quarterback Gavin Lochow and Hurricane running back Jeremiah Riffle (Dayton); Russell girls basketball all-stater Shaelyn Steele (Boston College); Martin County girls basketball player Laken Williams (Shawnee State, West Virginia Tech).
VISITS: Fairland runner Reece Barnitz (Wright State); Boyd County basketball standout Audrey Biggs (Belmont); and George Washington volleyball player Braylah Black (West Virginia State).
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Former Huntington High tackle Darnell Wright of the University of Tennessee was named Preseason all-Southeastern Conference first team.
Ironton's Andrew Allen finished 81st of 1,208 bowlers in the 18-under division of the Junior Gold Youth Bowling Tournament in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and won a $300 scholarship. Evan Johnson of Greenup County also won a $300 scholarship for placing 18th of 227 in the 12-under class.
Former Lawrence County baseball star Jackson Feltner leads the Appalachian League with 60 hits. Jason Harris has been hired as an assistant softball coach at Cabell Midland. He had been a volunteer assistant. Morgan Farley is the new cross country coach at Raceland.
Former Spring Valley football star Owen Porter of Marshall is one of 114 national finalists for the American Football Coaches Association Good Works Team. The Cabell Midland father-son track and field duo of Jerry and Jerod Smalley were inducted into the West Virginia Sports Legends Hall of Fame.
South Point will serve as host for the Ohio Valley Conference soccer previews at 9 a.m., Aug. 6. OVC volleyball previews are slated for 11 a.m. Aug. 13 at Ironton. Former Marshall football star B.J. Cohen is the new head football coach at Bonnabel High in Kenner, Louisiana.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
