Cabell County’s two big high schools will feature new boys basketball coaches next season.
Cabell Midland assistant Lambros Svingos is expected to be approved at Huntington High’s head man at Tuesday’s Cabell County Board of Education meeting. Svingos, an HHS graduate who played at Geneva College, replaces Ty Holmes, who stepped aside after leading the Highlanders to the Class AAAA state semifinals last season.
J.J. Martin stepped aside at Cabell Midland.
“A lot of thought went into (the decision), Martin said. “With my work schedule and my daughter playing sports it’s almost impossible for me (to continue as head coach).”
CONDOLENCES: Prayers are requested for the family and friends of former Ironton High and Ironton St. Joe coach Pat Sheridan, who died last week.
Sheridan, 87, was a beloved figure at both schools. He coached the Flyers to a pair of Ohio Valley Conference football titles and was a key assistant on the Fighting Tigers’ 1979 and 1989 state champion football squads.
HISLE, OLIVER HONORED: Few high schools ever send one player to Major League Baseball. Last week, Portsmouth honored two of its own who became big league stars. The Trojans celebrated outfielders Larry Hisle and Al Oliver, allowing both to throw out the first pitch at a home game.
Hisle, 76, played in the majors from 1968 through 1982 with Philadelphia, Minnesota and Milwaukee. He finished with 166 home runs, 674 runs batted in and a .273 batting average. Hisle made the all-star team in 1977 and 1978. In 1977, he led the American League with 119 RBIs and finished third in league most valuable player voting.
Oliver, 76, played in the big leagues from 1968 through 1985, starring for Pittsburgh, Texas, Montreal, San Francisco, Philadelphia, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto. He hit 219 homers, drove in 1,326 runs and batted .303. A seven-time all-star and World Series champion in 1971, Oliver was third in National League MVP voting in 1982.
CHAMPION SAMMONS: The Sammons family at Fairland probably have enjoyed the last two weeks more than most folks.
Blake Sammons helped the Dragons to an Ohio Valley Conference baseball title and signed with Salem University. His sister Hailey was part of Fairland’s OVC champion softball team. Older brother Tyler Sammons went 3-3 as a true freshman pitcher to help Salem University win the New South Athletic Conference title.
Recruiting roundup
SIGNINGS: Chesapeake baseball star Nick Wright (Rio Grande); Ironton tennis star Isabel Morgan (Transylvania); South Point track performer Makinsie Luhrsen (Flagler); Russell basketball standout Gavin Carter (Kentucky Christian);
Rock Hill track runners Victor Day and Brayden Adams, and Gallia Academy golfer Maddi Meadows (Rio Grande); South Webster baseball player Robert Martin (Ohio Wesleyan).
COMMITMENTS: Ironton St. Joe basketball player Hunter Staton (Muskingum).
OFFERS: Spring Valley track standout Dalton Ferguson (Ottawa); Ashland basketball player Ella Sellars (Cedarville); Hurricane tackle Da’Ron Parks (Miami-Florida); Ashland basketball all-stater Zander Carter (Liberty); Ironton wide receiver Aris Pittman and defensive tackle Noah Patterson (Austin Peay).
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Wheelersburg pitcher Kalynn Carter has thrown three perfect games this season. Wellston beat Athens 10-6 in softball to break the Bulldogs’ 23-game winning streak. River Valley beat Meigs 3-2 to win its first softball sectional championship since 2012. Coal Grove pitcher Abbie Deeds struck out her 200th batter of the season.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Coal Grove’s Seth Hamm won the 800-meter run in 2:05.12 and was second in the 1,600 in 4:38 in the Ohio Middle School Track & Field State Meet at Hilliard Darby High School. Grady Garrison is the new boys soccer coach at East Carter.
Former Huntington High girls basketball star and assistant coach Whitney Bays was hired as an assistant at Memphis. Bryan England is the new boys basketball coach at St. Albans. Former Cabell Midland offensive lineman Jackson Oxley transferred from West Virginia University to Murray State.
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association voted to add girls wrestling and boys and girls team tennis championships to sanctioned events for 2023-2024, and boys volleyball and boys and girls lacrosse for 2024-2025. Dave Walker resigned as football coach at Concord University to return as the head coach at Martinsburg.
The National Federation of High Schools altered a rule that now will allow basketball teams to shoot two free throws for common fouls when in the bonus.