Tri-State sports roundup

Cabell County’s two big high schools will feature new boys basketball coaches next season.

Cabell Midland assistant Lambros Svingos is expected to be approved at Huntington High’s head man at Tuesday’s Cabell County Board of Education meeting. Svingos, an HHS graduate who played at Geneva College, replaces Ty Holmes, who stepped aside after leading the Highlanders to the Class AAAA state semifinals last season.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

