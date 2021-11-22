Hurricane High School football coach Jeremy Taylor resigned Sunday to spend more time with family.
Taylor's counterparts said they are sad to see him leave, although they'll likely be happy not to have to face his potent offenses, rugged defenses and strong special teams units.
"He got it right with saying his family is number one," Huntington High coach Billy Seals said. "I think all coaches don't get enough credit for the time they put into football and the time away from their own families."
Seals said Hurricane and the Mountain State Athletic Conference are losing a terrific coach.
"I hate to see coach Taylor has decided to take a step back from coaching," Seals said. "We always enjoyed being around one another. His teams were always very well coached and were very competitive in a very tough MSAC. I wish him nothing but the best in all his future endeavors."
Taylor replaced Willis May in October of 2017 and went 19-21, but his record doesn't do justice to his accomplishments. He coached the Redskins to the playoffs each season he was at the school and defeated arch-rival Winfield all four times they played. Last season, Taylor guided Hurricane to its first victory at Parkersburg. Some of his more-memorable wins were 28-27 over defending state champion South Charleston this season, 24-7 over Huntington High in 2019 and 40-10 over Cabell Midland in 2018.
"He has always done a great job," Spring Valley coach Brad Dingess said of Taylor. "He is well respected, did it the right way and did what was best for his players on and off the field. He always had his teams ready to play."
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Fairland's Addyson Cornell was ranked the No. 57 eighth-grade girls basketball player in the nation.
Cabell Midland running back Chandler Schmidt tied a Cabell Midland program record with 29 touchdowns. Northwest's girls basketball team opened the season with a 52-5 victory over Portsmouth Clay.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Salem offered a scholarship to Fairland pitcher Tyler Sammons. Eastern Michigan offered Ironton wide receiver Ty Perkins. West Virginia offered offensive lineman Justice Hutchison a preferred walk-on position. River Valley cross country star Lauren Twyman signed with Davis & Elkins.
Cabell Midland center/defensive tackle Nehemiah Roberts received a scholarship offer from Glenville State and a preferred walk-on offer from West Virginia. Chance Thacker, son of former Chesapeake star and Fairland coach Joey Thacker, signed to play basketball at VMI.
Ashland offensive lineman Blake Messer picked up an offer from Morehead State. Herbert Hoover softball player Caroline Woody signed with the University of Charleston. West Virginia State softball signed Coal Grove's Kaleigh Murphy and Hurricane's Madison Moon.
Boyd County running back Camaron Collins visited Miami (Ohio). Hurricane soccer player Bailey Fisher signed with Marshall. Boyd County softball star Alex Blanton signed with Walters State Community College. Pikeville quarterback Isaac McNamee committed to Murray State.
Two Huntington High girls basketball stars signed to play in college -- Dionna Gray at Kent State, Imani Hickman at Alderson Broaddus. Former South Point offensive lineman Brodie Thompson of Hocking College was offered by Virginia-Wise.
Eastern Kentucky offered East Carter running back Charlie Terry a preferred walk-on spot. Johnson Central softball player Clara Blair signed with the University of Pikeville. Huntington-Ross basketball player Allison Basye signed with Northern Kentucky. Spring Valley soccer star Crosby Short was offered by Georgetown College, which signed Ironton St. Joe soccer player Laiken Unger.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Meigs quarterback Coulter Cleland, a Davidson College recruit, was named Tri-Valley Conference football player of the year.
Former Spring Valley basketball standout C.J. Meredith of Marshall University has entered the transfer portal. Former Hurricane baseball catcher Tyler Payne re-signed a minor league contract with the Chicago Cubs. Former Huntington High girls basketball star Jordyn Dawson of Akron was named Mid-American Conference player of the week.
Midland Trail football coach Frank Isaacs resigned. Former Huntington High linebacker Brocton Blair of Fairmont State was named Mountain East Conference freshman defensive player of the year. Former Ironton punter Avery Book of Glenville State and former Hurricane kicker Tim McCutchen of Charleston were named first-team All-MEC.