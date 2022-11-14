Jeremiah Riffle didn't just lead the Mountain State Athletic Conference in rushing, he did it by 716 yards over runner-up Curtis Jones of Cabell Midland.
To put that in perspective, just five MSAC backs ran for more than 716 yards this season. Riffle, Hurricane's 6-foot, 210-pound senior transfer from Lexington Christian, carried 189 times for 1,835 yards and 18 touchdowns in the regular season to lead the Redskins to a runner-up finish in the league.
Riffle helped Hurricane crush University 56-13 Friday in the first round of the playoffs.
"So, the playoffs are like starting new," Riffle said, adding that the Redskins' 8-2 record means nothing in the postseason. "None of the past games matter."
That included a 24-21 loss to Huntington in a last-game-of-the-season thriller. Riffle said he and his teammates don't think about that game or any other.
"I've already put (the Huntington) game behind me," Riffle said. "I don't like to look back or look ahead. We stay focused on this week and get the win. Practice hard, watch film and be ready for Friday."
Lincoln County softball stars Josie Bird (Indiana) and Haleigh Adkins (Miami-Ohio); Wheelersburg softball star Macee Eaton (Virginia); George Washington basketball player Ben Nicol (Ohio); Lucasville Valley runner Justin Moore (Boston University);
Lawrence County girls basketball standout Kensley Feltner (Belmont); George Washington kicker Rylan Morehead (Lee); Herbert Hoover softball catcher Sydney Bright and Lewis County, Kentucky, pitcher Emily Cole (Marshall); Rowan County girls basketball star Haven Ford (Murray State).
COMMITMENTS: Cabell Midland girls golfer Taylor Sargent and Poca track and field athlete A.J. Dunbar (Marshall); Chesapeake baseball standout Eli Hayton (Alice Lloyd); Fairland cross country and track star Reece Barnitz (Wright State); Wahama wide receiver Kase Stewart (Waynesburg); Former South Charleston quarterback Trey Dunn of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, High (Navy).
OFFERS: Rock Hill soccer star Bri Reynolds (Georgetown College); Russell wide receiver/defensive back Mason Lykins (Virginia-Wise); Riverside quarterback Jake Walker (University of Charleston); George Washington girls basketball player Zamniyah Williams (Maryland).
VISITS: Rock Hill track performers Brayden Adams, Sam Simpson and Connor Blagg (Rio Grande) and football lineman Landon Harper (Bluffton); Linsley quarterback Atley Cowan, son of former Marshall player Andrew Cowan, (Marshall);
Spring Valley basketball player Clay Robertson, a transfer from Boyd County, (Morehead State); South Point wide receiver Rece Craft (Marshall); Wheelersburg defensive back Caleb Arthur (Eastern Kentucky).
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Boyd County kicker Peyton Ison broke his program record of 52 extra points last week. Van's football team went 10-0 for the first time in program history and earned its first home playoff game since 2003. Greenup County's football team won its eighth game in a season for the first time since 1998.
COACHES TOY DRIVE: High school baseball coaches in Lawrence County, Ohio, are conducting their annual toy drove for children ages 14 and younger. To donate, contact a coach at Chesapeake, Coal Grove, Fairland, Ironton, Ironton St. Joe, South Point, Symmes Valley or Rock Hill, or call St. Joe coach Greg Bryant at 740-479-1713. The deadline is Dec. 7.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Former Coal Grove offensive lineman Austen Pleasants signed with the Los Angeles Chargers. Bill Renzi of Russell was named the Kentucky high school volleyball official of the year. Travis Tarr is the new head boys basketball coach at Winfield.
Ironton wide receiver Ty Perkins said he will forego his senior season of basketball and enroll early at the University of Cincinnati. Greenup County quarterback Tyler Sammons was named Eastern Kentucky Conference football player of the year.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.