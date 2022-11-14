The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Jeremiah Riffle didn't just lead the Mountain State Athletic Conference in rushing, he did it by 716 yards over runner-up Curtis Jones of Cabell Midland.

To put that in perspective, just five MSAC backs ran for more than 716 yards this season. Riffle, Hurricane's 6-foot, 210-pound senior transfer from Lexington Christian, carried 189 times for 1,835 yards and 18 touchdowns in the regular season to lead the Redskins to a runner-up finish in the league.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

