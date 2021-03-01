Many people in Southeastern Ohio say Jermon Jackson was the greatest high school football player they ever saw.
The former Ironton star running back died Friday. Jackson, 43, was a two-time all-stater who went on to play at Ohio State, where he ran for 698 yards and seven touchdowns on 136 carries from 1995 through 1999. He set an Ohio State freshman record by scoring touchdowns in his first three games.
Jackson was a tremendous combination of speed and wiggle who could make defenders miss and then outrun them to the end zone. A USA TODAY honorable-mention All-American and 1993 back of the year in Ohio, Jackson is a member of Ironton High School’s Hall of Fame.
As a senior, Jackson ran for 1,849 yards and 29 touchdowns to complete a high school career during which he rushed for 4,452 yards and 70 TDs.
Jackson earned a B.A. in sociology and a M.A. in business administration who went on to work for Chase, the Ohio Department of Family Services before becoming a vice president with electronics giant VOXX.
Prayers are requested for Jackson’s family and friends, who have set up a memorial fund to help with funeral expenses. Donations may be made at any Citizen’s Deposit Bank in Lawrence County, Ohio, or sent to Citizens Deposit Bank, 221 Railroad St., Ironton, OH 45638.
STATS OF THE WEEK: South Point boys basketball star Austin Webb grabbed his 500th career rebound last week to join the 1,000-point, 500-rebound club.
Ironton St. Joe’s boys basketball player J.C. Damron pulled down his 500th career rebound. Green girls basketball star Kasey Kimbler, Gallia Academy’s Maddy Petro and Raceland’s Kierston Smith scored their 1,000th career points, as did Fairview boys standout Jaxon Manning.
Russell defeated Fairview 65-38 in boys basketball in a game in which neither team made a 3-point shot. The Red Devils missed 11 attempts and the Eagles came up empty on nine shots.
Double double-doubles happen occasionally, but rarely are they identical. That happened, however, last week when Symmes Valley’s Jenna Malone and Desiree Simpson each scored 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a 55-40 victory over New Boston.
Triple-doubles, too, are unusual, but Ashland’s Colin Porter accomplished one in a 68-66 victory over Rowan County when he scored 21 points, issued 13 assists and grabbed 10 rebounds.
JOY IN PEDRO, OHIO: Rock Hill High School’s boys basketball team won its first Ohio Valley Conference home game in six seasons last week, upsetting Portsmouth 56-52.
The victory was the first at home in league play for the Redmen since Jan. 16, 2015 when they beat South Point 57-46. The losing streak extended to 44 games. The triumph also broke a 43-game overall losing streak in league play. The last time Rock Hill won an OVC game before Tuesday was Jan. 31, 2018 when it defeated South Point 76-68.
MR. FOOTBALL FINALISTS: Running backs Keontae Pittman of Ashland and Leetavious Cline of West Carter are finalists for the Kentucky Mr. Football Award.
Other finalists are, Jager Burton of Frederick Douglass, Clay Games of Elizabethtown, Cameron Hergott of Beechwood, Will McDaniel of Boyle County and La’Vell Wright of North Hardin.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Ironton running back Trevor Carter received a scholarship offer from Miami (Ohio). His teammate, tight end Ashton Duncan, picked up an offer from Bowling Green.
Huntington St. Joe basketball player Ava Lee signed with Bethany College. Fairland bowler Trenton Fuller signed with Shawnee State. Johnson Central bowler Hana Hackworth signed with the University of Pikeville, as did Martin County (formerly Sheldon Clark) volleyball star Lauren Horn.
Miami (Ohio) offered South Charleston linebacker/running back Mondrell Dean. Raceland softball player Hannah Wilson signed with West Virginia State. Portsmouth West football player Lukas Wroten signed with Muskingum. His teammate Eli Tilley signed with Ashland University.
Columbia University’s football program appears to be making a recruiting push into the Tri-State, as Cabell Midland’s Justice Hutchison, Huntington High’s Maxwell Wentz and Ironton’s Angelo Washington participated in virtual visits there.
Huntington High volleyball star Tess Bowen signed with Kalamazoo College. St. Mary’s quarterback Brennan Boron signed with Waynesburg. New Boston boys basketball player Tanner Voiers committed to Kentucky Christian University.
Sissonville softball pitcher Madison Legg committed to Alderson Broaddus. Wheelersburg safety Gage Adkins signed with the University of Pikeville. Johnson Central basketball player Cory VanHoose committed to Franklin College.
Huntington High track star Amanda Brent committed to the University of Charleston. Portsmouth basketball player Miles Shipp committed to Kentucky Christian University.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: When Rose Hill Christian’s boys basketball team beat Greenup County 60-56 last week, it marked the first time since 2009 the Royals won consecutive 16th Region games.
Fairland’s boys basketball team won its sixth consecutive Ohio Valley Conference championship and seventh since 2013. The Dragons are chasing the league mark of 11 league titles set by Chesapeake. Fairland’s junior varsity team went 18-0.
Jackson’s boys basketball team won a share of the Frontier Athletic Conference. It was the Ironmen’s first league championship since 1991 when it won the Southeastern Ohio Athletic League. Coal Grove’s girls basketball team set a program record for wins, with 22.
Former Spring Valley baseball standout Austin Stambaugh of Bluefield State pitched seven perfect innings in relief to earn a win over Bluefield College. The Ohio High School Athletic Association awarded its boys and girls basketball state tournaments to the University of Dayton.
Ashland’s boys basketball team has won 28 consecutive games against Kentucky 16th Region foes. Trimble won the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division boys basketball title. Athens claimed the TVC Ohio Division crown. Minford golfer Annie Lawson won the Southern Ohio Conference girls player of the year award.
Ironton’s boys seventh- and eighth-grade basketball teams won OVC championships. Johnson Central’s boys basketball team started 14-1, its best beginning in school history. Portsmouth West beat Ironton 56-42 Friday to win its first boys basketball sectional title since 1998.
Coal Grove’s powerlifting team won the Southeast Regional meet, with Brayden Wilson, Morgan Schultz, Steven Simpson, Clay Ferguson, Chase Hall, Austin Stapleton and Ben Compliment winning individual titles.
Former Fairland basketball star Emily Chapman recorded career highs in points (31) and rebounds (9) for Cedarville University in a 92-72 victory over Hillsdale College. Former Wheelersburg boys basketball star Tanner Holden, now at Wright State, was named first-team All-Horizon League.
Kirk Pence became Raceland’s boys basketball program’s all-time leading scorer, with 1,619 points, breaking the mark set by Chris Vandergriff in 1983.