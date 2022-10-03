The three large-school football teams on the West Virginia side of the river in the Tri-State accomplished a rare feat Friday night.
All three — Huntington, Cabell Midland and Spring Valley — posted shutouts.
Cabell Midland defeated Oak Hill 47-0, Huntington High beat Riverside 49-0 and Spring Valley blanked South Charleston 17-0. The Knights, Highlanders and Timberwolves never shut out opponents on the same date before.
As amazing statistic as that is, here are some other astonishing numbers posted recently:
Spring Valley football player Cam Bailey made seven tackles, two fumble recoveries and scored a touchdown Friday in a 17-0 win over South Charleston. Blake Maynard scored all nine of Lawrence County’s goals in a 9-1 victory over Johnson Central in boys soccer. Fairland’s Brycen Hunt is the leading receiver in Ohio Division V, with 604 yards, 100.7 per game.
Minford soccer standout Lexi Conkel set a program record for goals in a season with 36, breaking the record of 34 set by teammate Haley Knore in 2021. Meigs beat Athens 26-13 in football Friday to break a 13-game losing streak vs. the Bulldogs.
Huntington High girls soccer goalkeeper Mac Markun recorded her 100th save of the season last week. Bridgeport clinched its 55th consecutive non-losing football season Friday in a victory over Parkersburg South. Volleyball players Andrea Mahr of Meigs and Alex Smith of Green each made her 1,000th career assist last week.
Cabell Midland girls soccer star Olivia Charles scored five goals an issued three assists in an 11-0 win over Riverside. Charles also scored three goals against Oak Hill (West Virginia) on Sept. 24, then kicked five extra points against the Red Devils Friday.
Fairview broke a 12-game losing streak to Russell in volleyball. The Lexington Frederick Douglass football team, coached by former Russell High and Marshall University offensive lineman Nate McPeek, leads Kentucky in scoring offense (51.6 points per game) and scoring defense (5.8 points). Gallia Academy offensive lineman Isaac Clary has 72 pancake blocks in seven games.
Rock Hill girls soccer star Bri Reynolds scored four goals and made three assists in an 11-0 victory over Fairland. Kermit’s middle school football team defeated Williamson 76-8 last week. Wahama’s football team has scored 72 points twice this season, defeating Webster County 72-22 Friday and Wyoming East 72-26 on Sept. 2.
Recruiting roundup
OFFERS: Chesapeake girls basketball standout Kate Ball (Brescia); Spring Valley baseball star Grant Shoemaker (West Virginia Wesleyan); George Washington girls basketball player Zaniah Zellous (Brigham Young).
VISITS: Basketball players Zander Carter of Ashland, Elijah Redfern of Woodrow Wilson, D’arrae Goodwin of Linsly, Zycheus Dobbs of Fairmont Senior and Sharron Young of Morgantown; quarterbacks Rhett Holbrook of Boyd County and Abe Fenwick of George Washington, Spring Valley wide receiver Kyndon Keesee and kicker Landon Mosser and Hurricane running back Jeremiah Riffle (Marshall);
Chesapeake linebacker Marcus Burnside (Otterbein); Lincoln County linebacker Isaiah Koontz (Glenville State); Ironton defensive back C.J. Martin (Eastern Kentucky) and safety Amari Felder and defensive lineman Noah Patterson (Kent State);
Coal Grove linebacker Chase Hall (Gannon); Boyd County running back Malachi Wheeler (Indiana Wesleyan); Point Pleasant quarterback Evan Roach (Morehead State); Lincoln County softball star Maci Lunsford (Centre); Winfield linebacker Zander Huffman (Alderson Broaddus).
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Steve Logan is the new head baseball coach at Greenup County. The Musketeers’ assistant replaced his brother Greg.