Colleges in the last week continued to scour the Tri-State for high school student-athletes to play at the next level.
Chesapeake basketball star Maddie Ward committed to Alice Lloyd College, which also signed Rock Hill baseball player Nick Van Kueren. Huntington High lineman Max Wentz received an offer from Alderson Broaddus and former Highlanders’ golfer Tanner Dorsey committed to Bluefield State, which offered Cabell Midland defensive lineman Nehemiah Roberts.
Wayne girls basketball star Alana Eves signed with Alderson Broaddus. Her teammate, Jasmine Tabor, visited Geneva College. Nitro girls basketball star Baylee Goins committed to Panola Junior College. Russell running back Nathan Conley signed with Georgetown College.
Lincoln County baseball standout Trace Adkins committed to St. Andrews University in Laurinburg, North Carolina. Raceland track star Will Nichols signed with the University of Rio Grande, which picked up a commitment from Portsmouth softball star Madison Perry. Ty Bartrum, son of Marshall assistant football coach Mike Bartrum, received an offer from Lehigh.
New Boston’s Tanner Voiers signed to play basketball at Kentucky Christian University, and teammate Kyle Sexton at Ohio Valley University. Pikeville football player Zac Lockhart earned offers from Morehead State and Tennessee-Martin. West Virginia State offered Man basketball star Austin Ball.
South Charleston quarterback Trey Dunn picked up a scholarship offer from Wheeling College. Portsmouth West’s Ashlynn Pfau signed to swim at Shawnee State. Northwest’s Gabe Morrell signed to run track at Marietta College.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Wheelersburg’s softball team has hit 40 home runs this season.
Huntington High’s Amanda Brent set a program record in the 800-meter run in 2:26.12. Greenup County’s Sadie Chaffin broke the school record in the 200-meter run in 28.55. Lincoln County’s baseball team scored nine runs in its final at bat to beat Wahama 15-14.
Logan freshman Joey Canterbury threw a perfect game and struck out 13 in a 16-0 victory over Mingo Central in his first varsity start. Raceland baseball sent 11 batters to the plate and scored four runs, despite no hits, in the fourth inning of a game with Johnson Central.
Point Pleasant’s Tayah Fetty went 5 for 5 with two home runs and seven runs batted in against Parkersburg South. Independence beat Liberty-Raleigh 24-0 in softball as Chloe Hart went 4 for 4 with four triples. Wahama gave up just three runs in its first 11 softball games.
Rock Hill’s 4x200 relay team of Tyson Lewis, Parker Knipp, Brayden Adams and Noah Wood broke a 44-year-old school record by running 1:31.77. Wood also ran 48.5 in the 400 to set school and Southeast District meet records.
Raceland’s Chloe Collins drove in eight runs in one game, the 11th-most in the history of Kentucky high school softball.
Winfield’s Dianna Goodman set a state record in the pole vault, going 12-5. Jefferson recorded its 44th consecutive 20-win baseball season.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Former Cabell Midland assistant and Marshall University defensive back T.J. Carper is the new head football coach at Vinton County.
Former Ironton and Wheelersburg softball star Bre Klaiber of St. Anslem College was named the NCAA Division II East Region player of the year. Robert C. Byrd boys basketball coach Bill Bennett retired. Meadow Bridge boys basketball coach Mark Gladwell resigned to take a job as principal.
Huntington High’s girls and George Washington’s boys won Mountain State Athletic Conference tennis titles. Hurricane’s middle school softball team went 17-0. Coal Grove has openings for a high school softball coach, bowling coach and assistant baseball coach.
Portsmouth West football coach Ben Johnson resigned to become head coach at Wayne High School in Huber Heights, Ohio. Coal Grove’s boys and girls track team won Division III district championships. Huntington High’s girls won the Tudor’s Biscuit World Invitational track meet in Charleston.
Former Huntington High basketball star Tavian Dunn-Martin transferred from Duquesne to Florida Gulf Coast. Waverly’s Derek Elbin pitched a perfect game in a 1-0 victory over Gallia Academy in a sectional semifinal. Lincoln County softball freshman Josie Bird set a program record with 14 home runs.
Ashland’s girls tennis team won the Kentucky 16th Region title. Ironton hired former South Point, Ironton St. Joe and Ohio University-Southern coach Chris Barnes as boys basketball coach. Marshall hired former Eastern-Meigs girls basketball star Jenna Burdette as an assistant basketball coach.
Former Huntington St. Joe girls basketball all-stater Bailee Adkins transferred from Dayton to Radford. Portsmouth softball finished with a program-best 21-8 record. Former Winfield football star Mike Barber, an assistant girls soccer coach at Hurricane, was inducted into the West Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.
Former Fairland track star Jessica Price of Shawnee State qualified for the NCAA Division II national championships in the 1,500- and 10,000-meter runs. She is ranked third in the country in both events.