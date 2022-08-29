The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

A mere couple of weeks into fall high school sports and student-athletes already are performing in an astonishing manner.

The amazing stats of the week category is headed by Fairland’s Molly Dunlap, who scored six goals for the Dragons’ girls soccer team, finished second in the Fairland 2-Miler cross country race and placed fifth of 255 runners at the Pickerington Cross Country Invitational. A freshman, she ran the 2-Miler, then scored a goal in a soccer match the same day.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

