A mere couple of weeks into fall high school sports and student-athletes already are performing in an astonishing manner.
The amazing stats of the week category is headed by Fairland’s Molly Dunlap, who scored six goals for the Dragons’ girls soccer team, finished second in the Fairland 2-Miler cross country race and placed fifth of 255 runners at the Pickerington Cross Country Invitational. A freshman, she ran the 2-Miler, then scored a goal in a soccer match the same day.
Here are some other astounding stats of the week: Wayne Harris caught five passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns in his debut at Huntington High in a 29-28 loss at Spring Valley. Ironton’s Ty Perkins had 176 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a 29-26 win over Jackson.
In two games, Ironton linebacker Trevor Carter has 26 tackles, three tackles for losses, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Fairland quarterback Peyton Jackson passed for three touchdowns and ran for two in a 47-7 triumph over Wellston. Ashland has beaten Boyd County 20 consecutive times in football. Fairview football is on a 15-game losing skid.
Coal Grove running back Chase Hall ran for 216 yards and five touchdowns as the Hornets beat Lucasville Valley 50-34. Philip Barbour kicker Layne Grassi kicked eight extra points, a 30-yard field goal and threw a touchdown pass out of a botched hold Friday in a 52-7 victory over Grafton. South Point girls’ soccer star Jasmyn Jones scored six goals against Gallia Academy.
Greenup County soccer goal keeper Ryan Schulz made 19 saves in a 4-0 win over Menifee County. Raceland quarterback Logan Lundy completed 14 of 16 passes for 280 yards and five touchdowns in a 53-14 victory over Russell. Wayne beat Tolsia 50-14 Friday for its first road football victory since Nov. 2, 2018.
George Washington beat Cabell Midland 28-21 in football, breaking a seven-game losing streak against the Knights. The Patriots’ Steve Edwards Jr. became the winningest football coach in Kanawha County history with that triumph. Edwards has 182 wins. Cabell Midland ran 60 plays, all runs, for 336 yards in that game.
Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln linebacker Jaden Yates, committed to Marshall, made 15 tackles, five tackles for losses and two sacks last week vs. Mason. Yates is the son of former Marshall linebacker Max Yates. Kinley May of Zane Trace volleyball broke the Ohio high school record for serve percentage when she went 34 for 34 against Logan Elm.
Recruiting roundup
COMMITMENTS: Hurricane outfielder Damian Witty (University of Charleston); Lawrence County shortstop Will Lafferty (Marshall); Spring Valley pitcher Grant Stratton (Wright State); Ironton pitcher Jon Wylie (Xavier); Rowan County girls basketball all-stater Haven Ford (Murray State).
OFFERS: Lincoln County’s Gracie Clay had quite the week, earning a basketball offer from Potomac State and a softball proposal from Salem. Fairland basketball sophomore Brody Buchanan (Oakland City); South Gallia girls basketball standout Emma Clary (WVU Tech); Girls basketball standouts Ella Giles of Huntington High and Brooke Adkins of Wayne (Purdue-Fort Wayne);
Spring Valley quarterback Dalton Fouch (West Virginia State, Alderson Broaddus); Woodrow Wilson basketball star Braydon Hawthorne (Radford); Pikeville girls basketball guard Trinity Rowe (North Carolina-Wilmington).
VISITS: Boyd County girls basketball player Jasmine Jordan (Niagara).
McPEEK INTERIM AT EKU: Garry McPeek, who coached football at Boyd County, Greenup County, Lawrence County and Russell, was named interim coach at Eastern Kentucky University on Monday.
Colonels head coach Walt Wells suffered a cardiac episode Sunday.
FREE SPORTS AT ROCK HILL: Rock Hill announced that thanks to an anonymous donor all students in the school district may attend high school and middle school athletic events free of charge.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Lincoln County’s basketball floor has been restored after being damaged by flooding in April.
Former South Point and current WVU Tech basketball star Emilee Whitt has joined the Bears women’s soccer team.
Wellston football coach Karl Justus resigned mere hours before the Rockets’ game with Fairland on Friday night. Dan Polcyn is Wellston’s interim coach and the fourth for the team since last season ended.
Soscatee High School in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, named its basketball court for former coach Danny D’Antoni, now head coach at Marshall University.
Major League Baseball great and Portsmouth native Al Oliver was the guest for the coin toss Friday at Portsmouth’s home football game vs. Portsmouth West.
Winfield won the Cardinal Conference golf championship.
Former Huntington High tackle Darnell Wright of the University of Tennessee was named pre-season all-Southeastern Conference.