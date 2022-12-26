Local high school sports stars signing with colleges came fast as an all-state wide receiver since Wednesday.
The following is a look at who signed with, committed to, visited and was offered by college programs in the last week:
SIGNINGS: Cabell Midland offensive lineman Shawn Rouse (Marshall); Huntington High quarterback Gavin Lochow (Dayton); Ironton wide receiver Ty Perkins and linebacker Trevor Carter (Cincinnati), and linebacker Jaquez Keyes (Wake Forest); Poca track star A.J. Dunbar (Marshall);
Portmouth West softball pitcher Sydney McDermott (Valparaiso); Former South Charleston quarterback Trey Dunn of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, High (Navy); Gahanna Lincoln linebacker Jaden Yates, son of former Marshall star Max Yates, (Marshall);
Pahokee, Florida, wide receiver Tony Martin, son of former Thundering Herd star Tim Martin (Western Michigan); Former South Point and Hocking Junior College offensive lineman Brodie Thompson (Presbyterian); George Washington offensive lineman Layth Ghannam (Virginia Tech); Parkersburg South wide receiver Cyrus Traugh (Youngstown State);
COMMITMENTS: Ashland linebacker Landon Himes (University of the Cumberlands).
OFFERS: Former Cabell Midland and Marshall University safety Jadyn Johnson (Gannon, Norfolk State); Ironton safety Amari Felder (Eastern Kentucky); South Charleston defensive end Mari Lawton (West Virginia Wesleyan); Cabell Midland running back Zaky Roberts (Mercyhurst);
Boyd County running back Malichi Wheeler (Georgetown College, University of the Cumberlands); Hurricane linebacker Lucas Rippetoe (Miami-Ohio).
VISITS: Fairland girl basketball standout Bailey Russell (Purdue-Fort Wayne); Boyd County kicker Cole Thompson (Georgetown College); Wheeler and Northwest offensive lineman Brian Baer (Thomas More).
CONDOLENCES: Prayer is requested for the family and friends of two local high school coaches who recently died.
Former Fairland baseball coach John Pinkerman died Dec. 22. Terry Shy, who coached track and cross country at several schools, including South Point and Huntington St. Joe, died Nov. 29.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Cabell Midland boys basketball standout Dominic Schmidt scored 41 points in a 68-56 victory over Westside. Boyd County beat Prestonsburg 109-79 in boys basketball. It was the most points the Lions scored since 1995 when they dropped 113 on Rose Hill Christian.
Ashland's Jaidyn Gulley scored 20 points, grabbed 15 rebounds, issued eight assists and made five steals Thursday in a loss to Franklin County. Basketball standout Maddox Kazee scored his 500th point to set a Chesapeake Middle School record. Eastern-Brown beat Cincinnati Taft 84-6 in girls basketball. Fairland defeated Sheridan for its 1,000th boys basketball victory.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Former Cabell Midland cornerback J.J. Roberts transferred from Wake Forest to Marshall. Former Russell girls basketball star Madison Darnell of Georgetown College was named the Mid-South Conference player of the week.
Lawrence County has been approved to receive a new artificial turf football field. Hurricane linebacker Mondrell Dean said he's narrowed his college choices to Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Eastern Kentucky, Jacksonville State, Kent State, Marshall, Miami (Ohio) and Texas-El Paso.
Chesapeake Hall of Fame Night, as part of the 100th year of the school celebration, will be Thursday during the Panthers' boys basketball game with Eastern-Meigs. Inductees are April (Fye ) Kerze, Kim (Frye) Dwivedy, Randy Chitwood, Rick Clark, Luke Beach and Ron Saunders.
Gallia Academy's Kole Carter was selected to coach in the Ohio North-South football game. Chris Graham is the new football coach at Wellston. Wheeling Park football and track star Jerrae Hawkins transferred to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Fairland's Becky Zimmerman was named to the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Honor.