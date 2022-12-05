Gavin Lochow and Billy Seals won the big prize in the form of a Class AAA state football championship on Saturday, then on Monday added more hardware to their collections.
Lochow was named the Mountain State Athletic Conference player of the year and Seals the league’s top coach.
Lochow was joined on the first-team offense by teammates wide receiver Wayne Harris, tackle Robby Martin and running back Zah Jackson.
Also on the first unit were guards Shawn Rouse of Cabell Midland, Sam Booth of Spring Valley and Caleb Conrad of Cabell Midland; running back Jeremiah Riffle of Hurricane; utility player Jaylym Abercrombie of Spring Valley; tight end Austin Fleming and kicker Casey Stanley of Parkersburg; wide receivers Tyshawn Dues of Hurricane and Keegan Sack of George Washington; and GW tackle Layth Ghannam, quarterback Abe Fenwick and center Isaiah Ayers.
The first team defensive line featured Kiyou Jackson of Huntington, Connor McCann of Spring Valley and South Charleston’s Mari Lawton, Aaron Clark and Jayson Brown; linebackers Cody Shy of Spring Valley, Cannon Lewis of Cabell Midland, Lucas Rippetoe and Mondrell Dean of Hurricane and Klayton Matthews of GW; defensive backs Avonte Crawford of Huntington, Kyrell Lewis of Spring Valley, Alex Smith of Cabell Midland, Heath Montgomery of Hurricane and Hunter Giacomo of GW; utility player Andrew Baria of Riverside; and punter Landon Mosser of Spring Valley.
Local players on the second team included wide receiver Malik McNeeley of Huntington; tackles Trey Wahl of Spring Valley and Gavin Adkins of Huntington; center Isaiah Dotson of Spring Valley; running back Curtis Jones of Cabell Midland; kicker Jonny Aya-Ay of Huntington; defensive linemen Donovan Garrett of Huntington; Michael Lunsford of Cabell Midland, Jacob Ellis of Hurricane; linebackers Jordan Prize and Khalief Tye of Huntington; defensive backs Laron Hall of Hurricane, Kyndon Keesee of Spring Valley, utility player Zachy Roberts of Cabell Midland; and punter Tay Wilson of Huntington.
Recruiting roundup
SIGNINGS: Cabell Midland wrestler Loralei Smith (Indiana Tech): Hurricane soccer standout Lauren Dye (Fairmont State); Wahama golfer Connor Ingels (Rio Grande).
COMMITMENTS: Spring Valley girls basketball star Hallie Bailey (West Virginia State).
OFFERS: Cabell Midland tight end Isaiah Hagley (Mercyhurst); Hurricane running back Jeremiah Riffle (Wheeling) and Elijah Rivera (Concord); Coal Grove running back Chase Hall (Eastern Kentucky, preferred walk-on); Raceland wide receiver Mason Lykins and Rock Hill defensive back Chanz Pancake (Bluffton).
Fairland offensive lineman Steven Rhodes, Ironton safety Amari Felder, Gallia Academy offensive lineman Isaac Clary and Logan quarterback Jaxon Cogar (Alderson-Broaddus); former South Point and Hocking Junior College offensive lineman Brodie Thompson (Presbyterian and a preferred walk-on from Eastern Kentucky).
VISITS: Fairland pitcher Kaylee Salyer (Jacksonville).
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Fairview girls basketball star Kiera Loving scored 28 points and pulled down 28 rebounds in a 59-46 victory over Calvary Baptist. Cabell Midland’s Jayda Allie scored 36 points, grabbed seven rebounds and issued three assists in a 58-56 win over South Charleston. Allie’s teammate Jazmyn Wheeler scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in the same game.
Ironton’s 27 points Friday against Canfield South Range were the most the Fighting Tigers have scored in any of their 11 state championship football game appearances. The 53 points Ironton gave up also is the most the Tigers have given up in those 11 games.
Ironton football set a school season record for victories, with 15. Tigers kicker Evan Williams became the third female in Ohio high school football history to score in a state championship game. Ironton’s nine state runners-up finishes are the most of any football team in Ohio. Fairland’s boys basketball team plays just eight of its 22 games at home.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Running back Lamar Sperling of Akron Hoban is Ohio’s Mr. Football.
Former Cabell Midland defensive back J.J. Roberts of Wake Forest has entered the transfer portal. Mount View will not field a boys basketball team this season because of a lack of players. Huntington St. Joe girls basketball player Ava Gallion is sidelined with a fractured ankle.
Former Russell star and Fairview coach Nate McPeek won a Kentucky state football championship at Frederick Douglass High.