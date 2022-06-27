Winfield High School went to the NFL to find its newest assistant football coach.
Chris Massey, who played for the St. Louis Rams and Chicago Bears, has joined the Generals staff as special teams coordinator and linebackers coach. Massey long snapped and played linebacker and fullback in the NFL for 10 years after a stellar career at Marshall University, from which he graduated in 2001.
Massey was successful on 1,109 of 1,110 career snaps in the NFL. He was inducted into the Marshall Hall of Fame in 2015.
Recruiting roundup
SIGNINGS: Huntington High girls basketball all-stater Imani Hickman (Chowan); Capital girls basketball player Talayah Boxley (Allen).
OFFERS: Running backs Curtis Jones of Cabell Midland and Joey Ramsey of St. Marys, and offensive lineman Braylon Brown of Morgantown (Marshall); Huntington High tackle Robby Martin (Illinois, Toledo); Cabell Midland offensive lineman Michael Lunsford and Capital quarterback JacQai Long (Appalachian State);
Huntington High defensive back Kahlief Tye, Coal Grove running back Chase Hall and quarterbacks Josh Moody of Buffalo and Jaxon Cogar of Logan (West Virginia State); Chesapeake running back Marcus Burnside and Fairland lineman Steven Rhodes (Otterbein); Huntington Prep basketball player Dillon Tingler (Marshall);
Spring Valley girls basketball player Allie Daniels (Rio Grande, WVU Tech); Fairland girls basketball guards Tomi Hinkle (Cedarville) and Kamryn Barnitz (Ohio Christian); Hurricane running back Jeremiah Riffle (West Virginia Wesleyan); Point Pleasant quarterback Evan Roach (Westminster);
Cabell Midland girls basketball star Jazmyn Wheeler (Newberry); George Washington boys soccer player Sam Clark (West Virginia); former Man basketball player Austin Ball of the Miller School in Virginia (James Madison); Winfield linebacker Logan Howell, preferred walk-on (Marshall);
Oak Grove (Mississippi) long snapper Mason Durning (Marshall). He is the son of former Marshall defensive lineman Jim Durning. Charlotte, North Carolina, United Faith Christian Academy basketball player Bryce Slay. He is the son of former Marshall and NBA player Tamar Slay.
VISITS: Martin (Marshall), Fairland basketball standout Bree Allen (Cedarville).
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Samara Nunn of Parkersburg South is the Gatorade West Virginia girls soccer player of the year. Track star McKenzie Long, who grew up in Ironton before attending Pickerington (Ohio)North High School, has transferred from North Carolina State to Mississippi.
Cabell Midland golfer Taylor Sargent played in the National High School Golf Association Invitational at Pinehurst, North Carolina, on Monday. Eastern Kentucky Conference commissioner Gary Kidwell is retiring. Larry Bowling is the new head football coach at Bath County.