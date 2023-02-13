Cabell Midland reigns supreme in individual girls sports in West Virginia.
Zoey Salmons won her fourth consecutive girls wrestling state championship Saturday. Salmons pinned Sissonville's Lakenzi Whittington at 1:54 to win the 107-pound division. Salmons is the only girl in state history to win four state wrestling championships.
The Knights' Lorali Smith also won a state title, taking the 152-pound class title with a victory over Gabby Miller of East Hardy. Smith won by fall at 1:08.
Cabell Midland's Taylor Sargent, a Marshall University recruit, is a two-time medalist in the girls state golf tournament.
Spring Valley's Ciara Riner won a state wrestling title at 126. Riner beat Maya Garcia of Buckhannon-Upshur by pin 41 seconds into the match.
CLASSY CHRISTIANS: When Sciotoville East was forced to play with just four players because of foul trouble at Ohio Valley Christian, the Defenders opted to do the same.
“I believe our Christian testimony is what we’re here for,” OVC coach Mara Bailey told the River Cities Tribune & Register. “I know I wouldn’t like it if some other team took advantage of us being shorthanded. I wanted to make sure that didn’t happen.”
The Defenders won 47-23.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Basketball players breaking the 1,000-point barrier in the last week include Huntington High junior Wayne Harris, Lawrence County junior Kaison Ward, Portsmouth senior Kenny Sanderlin, Nitro senior Taylor Maddox and Wheeling Park sophomore Alexis Bordas.
Wayne Middle School basketball player Jaycelyn Sammons scored her 900th career point. Rowan County's Haven Ford scored 40 points and grabbed 23 rebounds vs. Morgan County. Former Fairland basketball standout Emily Chapman of Wright State scored her 1,500th point.
Fairland's Tomi Hinkle grabbed her 500th career rebound as the Dragons finished the regular season 22-0. Herbert Hoover basketball star Eli Robertson scored his 1,187th point to break the program record set in 1960.
Recruiting roundup
SIGNINGS: Ironton wide receiver Aiden Young (Eastern Kentucky) and defensive lineman Deangelo Weekly (Kentucky Christian); Ashland linebacker Isaiah Ingram (Cumberlands); Gallia Academy soccer player Keagan Daniels (Rio Grande).
COMMITMENTS: Spring Valley offensive lineman Isaiah Dotson (West Virginia State); Fairland volleyball star Olivia Wood (Pikeville) and offensive lineman Steven Rhodes (Marietta); Lincoln County basketball star Elizabeth Blankenship (West Virginia Wesleyan); Capital soccer player Brayden Scott (Wheeling).
OFFERS: Fairland softball pitcher Kaylee Salyer (Concord) and linebacker Zion Martin (Trinity International); Ironton offensive lineman Kaden Cleary (Beloit); Russell soccer standout Jenna Adkins (Campbellsville); Spring Valley running back Logan Perry (Marietta).
VISITS: Cabell Midland basketball standout Sophi Aldridge (West Virginia); Gallia Academy basketball player Kenya Peck (Kentucky Christian).
WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS: Ohio Valley Conference basketball champions are South Point in boys and Fairland in girls.
Southern Ohio basketball champions are Portsmouth Notre Dame in girls Division I, Portsmouth West in girls Division II, Green in boys Division I and Minford in boys Division II. Tri-Valley Conference titlists are Vinton County in boys Ohio Division, Federal Hocking boys Hocking Division. South Gallia won the TVC girls championship.
Huntington's boys and Huntington East's girls won Cabell County middle school basketball championships.
SOFTBALL TRIO HONORED: Three local players are ranked in the national top 100 for the class of 2028 by Extra Innings Softball.
Hallie Adkins of Cabell Midland, Shelby Gauze of Raceland and Elyn Simpkins of Ashland were named on the list.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Cabell Midland's Bob Morris was selected Mountain State Athletic Conference swim coach of the year. Chapmanville football coach James Barker and Woodrow Wilson girls basketball coach Brian Nabord resigned.