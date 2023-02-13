The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Cabell Midland reigns supreme in individual girls sports in West Virginia.

Zoey Salmons won her fourth consecutive girls wrestling state championship Saturday. Salmons pinned Sissonville's Lakenzi Whittington at 1:54 to win the 107-pound division. Salmons is the only girl in state history to win four state wrestling championships.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you