MSAC stands for Mountain State Athletic Conference, but could just as well mean “Many Squads Are Capable.”
The race for the league football title already has developed into a fascinatingly unpredictable competition. Defending champion and preseason favorite Huntington High lost a 29-28 thriller to Spring Valley, picked to finish third, in its season opener. Cabell Midland, picked as runner-up, fell 28-21 to George Washington in its first game. Both the Highlanders and Knights, who play Oct. 21 in Ona, are capable of winning the conference.
Just when GW, picked fourth in the preseason, appeared to be a threat to win the title, the Patriots shockingly were blown out 56-7 by upstart Hurricane, which visits Spring Valley on Friday. The Redskins still must go to Cabell Midland (Oct. 14) and host Huntington High (Nov. 4) in what has developed into a delightful conference race.
Parkersburg is 2-0 but hasn’t yet faced any of the league’s heavyweights. Capital, Riverside, South Charleston and St. Albans are battling for supremacy in the lower half of the league.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Coal Grove’s Chase Hall became the first Tri-State running back to top 1,000 yards rushing this season, doing so after running for 258 yards in a 43-7 win over South Point. Hall has 1,059 yards.
Green beat Southern 65-52 in football on Friday, the same night Frankfort defeated Louisville Doss 81-60 in Kentucky. Green ran for 540 yards on 51 attempts. Wahama is 3-0 for the first time since 2012 when it won a state title. Fairview beat Morgan County 36-6 to break a 15-game losing streak.
Fairland’s Will Callicoat scored on a 12-yard — yes 12-yard — punt return Friday against Trimble. The Tomcats punted 8 yards from the 4. Minford scored seven goals in 25:21 to rally from a 5-0 deficit and beat Rock Hill 7-5 last week in girls soccer.
Johnson Central lost its second consecutive football game for the first time since 2017 when it fell 32-21 to Ironton on Friday. Minford soccer player Haley Knore became the program’s all-time leading scorer, with 97 goals. Capital has been outscored 156-0 in three football games.
Recruiting roundup
COMMITMENTS: Hurricane baseball pitcher Reece Sutphin (Akron); former Man basketball star Austin Ball of The Miller School in Virginia (George Mason).
VISITS: Lincoln County softball catcher Josie Bird (Marshall); Huntington High tackle Robby Martin and wide receiver Duane Harris (West Virginia); Boyd County running back Malichi Wheeler (Bowling Green); Wayne girls basketball standout Cheyenne Williams (Alice Lloyd);
Fairland softball pitcher Kaylee Salyer (WVU Tech); George Washington wide receiver Keegan Sack (Notre Dame).
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: The inaugural Ironton Gridiron Classic drew more than 10,000 spectators to three football games Saturday. Ironton beat Johnson Central 32-21, Cincinnati Moeller topped Olney (Maryland) Our Lady of Good Counsel 38-31 and Hyattsville (Maryland) DeMatha defeated Cleveland Benedictine 38-0.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
