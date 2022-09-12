The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

web high school sports icon blox

Get the best and latest Tri-State area High school sports coverage in The Herald-Dispatch.

MSAC stands for Mountain State Athletic Conference, but could just as well mean “Many Squads Are Capable.”

The race for the league football title already has developed into a fascinatingly unpredictable competition. Defending champion and preseason favorite Huntington High lost a 29-28 thriller to Spring Valley, picked to finish third, in its season opener. Cabell Midland, picked as runner-up, fell 28-21 to George Washington in its first game. Both the Highlanders and Knights, who play Oct. 21 in Ona, are capable of winning the conference.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you