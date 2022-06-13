Wolves have come for Huntington High’s Robby Martin.
The North Carolina State Wolfpack became the latest in a lengthy line of major college football programs to offer a scholarship to the Highlanders rising junior offensive lineman. N.C. State offered on Sunday. Martin, 6-foot-4, 275 pounds, also picked up an offer from Ball State last week.
“I loved it and had a great time there,” Martin said of visiting the Raleigh, North Carolina, school. “I can’t wait to come back.”
Martin also owns offers from Akron, Appalachian State, Bowling Green, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Delaware State, Eastern Kentucky, Indiana, Jacksonville, State, Kent State, Marshall, Miami (Florida), Penn State, Tennessee, West Virginia, West Virginia State and Virginia Tech.
Recruiting roundup
Signings: Wheelersburg runner Casey Doer (Rio Grande).
Commitments: Cabell Midland offensive lineman Shawn Rouse (Marshall); Wheelersburg catcher/infielder Cooper McKenzie (Bowling Green); George Washington offensive lineman Layth Ghannam (Virginia Tech).
Offers: Rouse (James Madison, Eastern Kentucky); Fairland basketball guard Tomi Hinkle (Tiffin), basketball stars Hallie Bailey of Spring Valley and Rachel Bush of Greenup County (Brescia); Ironton wide receiver/defensive back CJ Martin (Kentucky Wesleyan);
Riverside defensive end Braydin Ward (Marshall); Hurricane two-way lineman Da’Ron Parks (Eastern Kentucky, West Virginia State); Winfield quarterback Hayden Hinkle (West Virginia State).
Visits: Ironton linebacker Trevor Carter (Cincinnati) and running back Jaquez Keyes (Wisconsin); Boyd County basketball star Audrey Biggs (North Carolina); Ghannam (West Virginia); Winfield running back Caden Beam (Grove City).
Notes, quotes, anecdotes
Legendary Vinson basketball coach Don Smith was inducted into the West Virginia Coaches Hall of Fame on Friday. Former Portsmouth football coach Curt Clifford was inducted into the Ohio High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame Friday.
Pro Football Network projected former Huntington High tackle Darnell Wright as the 17th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Eric Holland is the new athletic director and baseball coach at Symmes Valley. The Kentucky girls beat Indiana 101-76 in the Kentucky-Indiana all-star basketball game.
Former Symmes Valley star Taylor Webb and Ironton standout Kenzie Cremeens of the University of Rio Grande were named to the All-River States Conference softball first team. Bath County hired Steve Wright as boys basketball coach. Wright won a state championship at South Laurel.
Lincoln County sophomore catcher Josie Bird is the West Virginia Gatorade softball player of the year. Huntington High girls basketball assistant Whitney Bays was hired as an assistant by Gardner-Webb University. Cabell Midland golfer Jack Michael made a hole in one last week at Edgewood Country Club.
Woodrow Wilson’s Olivia Ziolkowski scored 19 points to earn most valuable player honors for the South in the West Virginia North-South girls basketball game Friday in South Charleston. A 6-foot forward, Ziolkowski signed with Marshall University.