The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Reaghan Oney figures there’s no place like home, especially after a home run trot.

Oney, who stars for Montgomery County (Kentucky’s) softball team, is committed to Marshall University. She hits for average and power. Massive power. She showed that Saturday with two home runs during the Tri-State Showcase in Ashland. Oney twice hit towering shots into the road beyond the outfield fence, once against Huntington High, once against Ashland.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you