Reaghan Oney figures there’s no place like home, especially after a home run trot.
Oney, who stars for Montgomery County (Kentucky’s) softball team, is committed to Marshall University. She hits for average and power. Massive power. She showed that Saturday with two home runs during the Tri-State Showcase in Ashland. Oney twice hit towering shots into the road beyond the outfield fence, once against Huntington High, once against Ashland.
Oney has eight home runs in 49 at bats this season. She’s driven in 24 runs, smacked seven doubles and one triple. Oney also has stolen 17 bases in 18 attempts and has struck out a mere three times.
Oney played centerfield and catcher during the Showcase. She said she’s joining the Thundering Herd as a utility player.
“I picked Marshall because it feels like family,” Oney said. “It was amazing and it’s close to home. I really love it a lot.”
Oney chose the Herd over offers from Troy and Murray State. She said she’ll major in sports medicine. Part of the impetus for choosing that field was because she underwent knee surgery for a torn meniscus suffered while playing soccer as a fifth grader.
“Sports is my thing,” said Oney, who counts hunting and fishing as hobbies. “I want to work with people and help all the athletes I can.”
Oney also plays basketball, helping her team to the Region 10 championship by averaging 5.4 points and a team-best 7.2 rebounds per game.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Former Cabell Midland track star Brett Armbruster broke the Marshall University 800-meter record, running 1:48.82 Saturday. That beat the mark of 1:49.31 set by James Kneeland in 1999.
Wahama softball all-stater Mikie Lieving went 4 for 4 with three home runs and six runs batted in in a 17-1 victory over Williamstown. Fairland beat Ironton 11-1 in softball Wednesday to break an 18-game losing streak against the Fighting Tigers. Marshall softball signee Emily Cole of Lewis County (Kentucky) struck out 11 and hit a grand slam in an 11-0 victory over Boyd County. Jefferson baseball coach John Lowery won his 1,400th game.
Recruiting roundup
SIGNINGS: Huntington High softball star Jayla Bias-Smith (Carson Newman); Huntington Prep basketball player Maki Johnson (East Tennessee State); Cabell Midland wrestler Seth Holt (Davis & Elkins); basketball players Emily Maynard of Greenup County and Lexi Deaver of Portsmouth West (Shawnee State).
COMMITMENTS: Fairland baseball standout Blake Sammons (Salem); Cabell Midland girls basketball all-stater Jayda Allie (WVU Tech); Lawrence County running back Kaden Gillispie (Centre).
OFFERS: Huntington High offensive lineman Robby Martin (Virginia Tech) and basketball standout Mikey Johnson (Youngstown State); Ironton defensive tackle Noah Patterson (Montana State); Ironton St. Joe’s Kai Coleman (Shawnee State baseball, Kentucky Wesleyan basketball);
Ashland wide receiver Asher Adkins (Kentucky Wesleyan); Boyd County basketball star Audrey Biggs (North Carolina-Wilmington).
VISITS: Ironton offensive lineman Bowen Gossett (Pittsburgh); Ashland running back Braxton Jennings (Arizona State); Pikeville girls basketball star Trinity Rowe and Ashland offensive lineman Adam Frame (University of Pikeville); South Point lineman Dontae Harris (Eastern Michigan, Ashland University);
Gallia Academy football players Hunter and Hudson Shamblin (Ashland, Morehead State, Kent State); Adkins (Thomas More).
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Ironton is seeking a home football opponent for Sept. 27 or Sept. 28, 2024. Direct message @irontonfootball for more information. Teays Valley Christian is looking to fill six boys basketball openings on its schedule for next season. For more information, call coach Steve Shockey at 304-415-3718.
Sissonville hired Jeremy Hairston as head football coach. Basketball players Christian Goebel of South Charleston and Chance Hartwell of St. Albans transferred to George Washington.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
