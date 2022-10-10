South Point's 31-0 victory over Chesapeake on Friday was its first Ohio Valley Conference football victory at home since 2012.
The Pointers' last home OVC triumph was 41-6 over Rock Hill on Oct. 5, 2012.
The Pointers' three victories this season also are the most they've had since 2013. South Point has a chance for its first non-losing season since going 7-3 in 2013. Reaching .500, though, will be a challenge as the Pointers have games remaining with Portsmouth and at Gallia Academy.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Boyd County kicker Cole Thompson broke the program record for extra points Friday in a victory over Covington Holmes. Thompson has 54 extra points, topping the mark of 53 set by Tom Holbrook from 1966 through 1968. Montcalm football is 6-0 for the first time in school history.
Russell's football team is 0-7 for the first time since 1961. The Red Devils have lost five games by one touchdown or less. Wheelersburg's boys soccer team is 11-0-2 with eight shutouts. Lawrence County's Talan Pollock ran for 164 yards on just four carries Thursday in a win over Pike County Central. Coal Grove's Kelsey Fraley made 43 assists in a volleyball game last week.
Rock Hill volleyball standout J'Lynn Risner made her 500th career kill. Rick Hill's Sam Simpson broke the boys soccer program record with his 110 goal, surpassing Victor Aguilera. South Gallia and Eastern-Meigs football teams combined for 10 turnovers Friday.
CONDOLENCES: Prayers are requested for the families and friends of West Carter students Garrett Belcher and Brent King. Both were killed in a car crash last week. King was a member of the Comets football team.
Recruiting roundup
SIGNINGS: Former Huntington St. Joe boys basketball standout Kaden Warner (Rio Grande).
COMMITMENTS: Softball players Sydni Burko of Cabell Midland and Josie Bird of Lincoln County (Indiana); Spring Valley baseball star Grant Shoemaker (West Virginia Wesleyan); Teays Valley Christian basketball player Christian Moles (Boyce).
OFFERS: Lincoln County girls basketball player Elizabeth Blankenship (WVU Tech). Spring Valley softball pitcher Madison Pitts (Glenville State); Tolsia girls basketball player Kerigan Salmons (Cumberland); Boyd County running back Malachi Wheeler (Culver-Stockton); Huntington Prep basketball player Maki Johnson (Ohio).
VISITS: Huntington High tackle and Boyd County girls basketball star Audrey Biggs (Cincinnati); Wheeler (West Virginia State); Coal Grove running back Chase Hall and Point Pleasant quarterback Evan Roach (Ohio); George Washington wide receiver Keegan Sack (North Carolina State); Running back Kaden Murphy of Coal Grove and Creed Warren of Wheelersburg (Bowling Green).
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Ironton St. Joe, one of the smaller schools in Ohio, defeated Cabell Midland, the largest school in West Virginia, 2-1 in boys soccer. The Flyers have 15 boys. Cabell Midland has more than 800. Former South Charleston girls basketball star Aaliyah Dunham, who played at Marshall University, signed to play professionally for ZKK RMU Banovici in Bosnia.
The West Virginia Super Six Committee has informed the public that no one under age 21 will be permitted to stay at the Wheeling Island Hotel and Casino during the high school football state championships. Woodrow Wilson released baseball coach John Stevens for allegedly playing an ineligible player during summer ball.
Former George Washington kicker Michael Hughes' Appalachian State jersey was displayed at the College Football Hall of Fame after the Mountaineers' upset of Texas A&M. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine attended Ironton's football game with Coal Grove Friday.