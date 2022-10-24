Ohio Valley Conference members in the last week voted not to pursue a potential merger with schools from the Southern Ohio Conference.
The OVC split 4-4, with Chesapeake, Coal Grove, Ironton and Rock Hill reportedly in favor of negotiations with the SOC, and Fairland, Gallia Academy, Portsmouth and South Point opposing. A majority was needed to approve the discussion.
The OVC put out feelers for expansion earlier this year, but found no takers. The opening of Ohio 823, a highway from Wheelersburg to Lucasville, made travel significantly easier in southeastern Ohio and helped spark talks of the leagues merging.
The SOC features two divisions. Division I, the smaller schools, includes Ironton St. Joe, Portsmouth Clay, Sciotoville East, New Boston, Green, Portsmouth Notre Dame, Symmes Valley and Western-Pike. South Gallia is scheduled to leave the Tri-Valley Conference for the SOC in 2024. Division II, the SOC's large-school division, includes Eastern-Pike, Minford, Northwest, Oak Hill, Portsmouth West, South Webster, Lucasville Valley, Waverly and Wheelersburg.
GREAT SPORTSMANSHIP: Lincoln County soccer player Kenzie Spence, out for the season with an injury, started the Panthers' sectional tournament semifinal game with Cabell Midland last week, kicking the opening ball to the Knights' Olivia Charles, who intentionally booted it out of bounds. Spence then left the field to applause, having unexpectedly played in her final high school game.
CHESAPEAKE HOF: Chesapeake announced its 2022 Hall of Fame class to be inducted Dec. 28. The group includes April Kerze, Kim Dwivedy, Rick Clark, Luke Beach, Randy Chitwood and Ron Saunders.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Hurricane volleyball star Maggie Dickerson recorded her program-record 2,000th career assist. Sciotoville East had a 23-play drive Friday vs. Portsmouth Notre Dame. Ironton's Tayden Carpenter threw six touchdown passes Friday in a 42-7 win over Portsmouth.
Friday, Ironton and Portsmouth met in football for the 131st time in football since 1902, marking the second-longest rivalry in Ohio, behind Canton McKinley and Massillon Washington, which started in 1894. Adena beat Ironton in volleyball for its 34th consecutive sectional championship.
Chase Hall set a Coal Grove record for rushing yards in a season, with 2,200, breaking the record of 2,028 set by Austin Stapleton. Fairland's football senior class set a program record for victories, with 31. Fairview won 26 volleyball matches, tying the program record set in 2021.
Coal Grove's Kelsey Fraley made 52 assists in a volleyball victory over West Union. Zach Johnson became Ironton St. Joe's all-time leading scorer in soccer. Johnson Central volleyball player Mayson Delong recorded her 1,000th kill. Meigs made the Ohio football playoffs for the first time in a non-COVID season since 1998.
Six of eight Ohio Valley Conference football teams qualified for the playoffs. All nine football teams in Scioto County made the postseason. Ashand has beaten Greenup County 24 consecutive times in football.
Wayne ran for 560 yards Friday in a football game vs. Sissonville and four Pioneers, Jaxson Damron (156), Braylon Gilliam (130), Rylen Murdock (128) and Colton Mathis (112), rushed for more than 100 yards. Lawrence County running backs Cody Crum (177), Ryan Marcum (123) and Dylan Ferguson (120), topped the 100-yard mark in a victory over Floyd Central.
Ironton won its fourth consecutive Ohio Valley Conference football championship and has won 27 consecutive games in league play. Portsmouth West beat Wheelersburg 14-7 Friday to break a 13-game losing streak against the Pirates.
Montcalm beat Meadow Bridge for the first time in 15 meetings, winning 12-6 in football Friday for a program-best 8-0 start. Bluefield beat Oak Hill for the 21st straight time in football on Friday. Dylan Morton of Eastern-Pike kicked the first field goal in program history, a 33-yard boot to beat Northwest 23-21.
Recruiting roundup
COMMITMENTS: Rock Hill wheelchair basketball player Kendall Speaks (Illinois); Portsmouth Notre Dame softball star Kyndall Ford (Northern Kentucky).
OFFERS: Former South Point offensive lineman Brodie Thompson of Hocking Junior College (St. Ambrose, Glenville State); Portsmouth girls basketball player Sienna Allen (Dayton); Ironton linebacker Lincoln Barnes (Limestone).
VISITS: Huntington High linebacker Gavin Adkins (Mercyhurst); Hurricane running back Jeremiah Riffle and George Washington safety Hunter Giacomo (Maryland); GW girls basketball player Finley Lohan (Murray State); South Point offensive lineman Dontae Harris (Kentucky Christian);
Wahama softball star Amber Wolfe (Radford); Ironton defensive back Aiden Young (Dayton), defensive lineman Noah Patterson (Ohio) and offensive lineman Bowen Gossett (Miami-Ohio); Wheelersburg defensive back Caleb Arthur (Eastern Kentucky); Portsmouth West running back/linebacker Ryan Sissel (Ohio State);
Cabell Midland girls basketball star Jayda Allie (Glenville State); Boyd County basketball player Jasmine Jordan (Austin Peay); Pikeville girls basketball player Trinity Rowe (Xavier).
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Chesapeake won the Ohio Valley Conference middle school boys soccer championship.
Former Huntington High football star Darnell Wright of the University of Tennessee was named the Southeastern Conference lineman of the week and to the Lombardi Watch List. Magnolia's football game with Tyler Consolidated was canceled Friday because of the Blue Eagles' low number of healthy players.
South Point principal Doug Graham was named president of the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association. Bluefield has joined the Coalfield Conference. Longtime assistant Randy Templeton is the new girls basketball coach at Cabell Midland, replacing Matt Adkins.
Coal Grove's Seth Hamm won the Ohio cross country middle school Division III state championship and was the fastest runner in any division. South Gallia visits Sciotoville East in an Ohio Division VII playoff game this week, marking the third time the Rebels and Tartans will have played each other this season. South Gallia won both regular-season games.
Capital girls basketball standout Amari Wilkes said she is transferring to George Washington. Former Cabell Midland tennis stars Hanley Riner and Channing Varnum are doubles partners at Bellarmine University and won Saturday against Indiana Tech.