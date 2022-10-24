The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Chesapeake and Wheelersburg tip off a boys high school Southeast District tournament basketball game March 4 at the Waverly (Ohio) Downtown Arena. 

 TIM STEPHENS | The Herald-Dispatch

Ohio Valley Conference members in the last week voted not to pursue a potential merger with schools from the Southern Ohio Conference.

The OVC split 4-4, with Chesapeake, Coal Grove, Ironton and Rock Hill reportedly in favor of negotiations with the SOC, and Fairland, Gallia Academy, Portsmouth and South Point opposing. A majority was needed to approve the discussion.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

