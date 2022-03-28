Cabell Midland is the largest high school in the Tri-State, Ironton St. Joe the smallest.
Cabell Midland features as many players on its basketball roster as Ironton St. Joe has boys in its high school. Despite that, the Knights and Flyers have scheduled to play each other in basketball on Feb. 11 next season. Ironton St. Joe has 28 students, 15 boys. Cabell Midland’s enrollment is nearly 1,900, about 850 boys.
“I’m already hearing ‘are you crazy’ and ‘you’re wild,’” Flyers second-year coach Jacob Wells said of scheduling Cabell Midland and Kentucky power Ashland, which has about 1,000 students. St. Joe also has scheduled Ironton, which has a less-daunting but still significant enrollment of about 390.
“I may be a little crazy making our non-conference schedule look like this, however, my outlook is places such as Midland, Ashland and Ironton are being looked at and seen by college scouts all the time. I have student-athletes who want to play college basketball. I want to give them the opportunity to have film against some of the bigger and better schools in our area.”
Wells said he also has added Coal Grove and Leesburg Fairfield, which has reached the Sweet 16 in Division IV each of the last two seasons, to the 2022-2023 schedule.
Wells said he’s trying to prepare his team for tournament play.
“To be the best, we must prepare to play the best and beat the best,” Wells said. “The point of creating a schedule like this is to prepare our guys for February and March. We must be battle tested when tournament time comes around.”
The Coal Grove game is slated for Dec. 29 at the historic Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, Indiana.
Recruiting roundup
SIGNINGS: Chesapeake kicker Lucas Shepherd (Marietta); Coal Grove tight end and track thrower Perry Kingrey (Wilmington); Coal Grove softball star Katie Deeds (Alice Lloyd); Russell quarterback Bradley Rose (Georgetown College); Minford baseball player Levi Coriell (Cedarville); former Ironton defensive lineman Junior Jones (University of Charleston); Rock Hill running back Owen Hankins (Kentucky Christian).
COMMITMENTS: Spring Valley swimmer Lauren Peters (Bellarmine); South Point track star Elaysia Wilburn (Wright State); Wayne basketball standout Jasmine Tabor (West Virginia Wesleyan).
OFFERS: Cabell Midland girls basketball star Jazmyn Wheeler (Belmont Abbey); Logan girls basketball player Peyton Ildereton (Presbyterian).
VISITS: Ironton quarterback Tayden Carpenter (Lehigh), offensive lineman Noah Patterson (Virginia Tech) and running back Jaquez Keyes (Tennessee, Virginia Tech); Ironton wide receiver Ty Perkins (Boston College, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest);
Wayne basketball star Brooke Adkins (East Tennessee State); Cabell Midland offensive lineman Michael Lunsford (Ohio) and quarterback Ryan Wolfe (VMI); Hurricane defensive back Elijah Johnson (Glenville State); Huntington tackle Will Meadows (Lawrence Tech) and quarterback Gavin Lochow (Davidson);
Fairland defensive back Steeler Leep and defensive tackle Steven Rhodes (VMI); Point Pleasant quarterback Evan Roach (Furman); George Washington offensive lineman Layth Ghannam (Wake Forest).
INVITATIONS TO VISIT: Huntington High offensive lineman Robby Martin (Ohio); Ashland linebacker Landon Himes (Wagner); Carpenter, Martin and Huntington defensive backs Zah Zah Jackson and Kahlief Tye (VMI); Spring Valley quarterback Dalton Fouch (VMI, Wingate); Cabell Midland running back Curtis Jones Jr. (Marshall); and Cabell Midland offensive lineman Shawn Rouse (Furman).
TRANSFER TALK: Former Huntington St. Joe and Boyd County basketball star Hannah Roberts transferred from South Carolina-Upstate to the University of Pikeville. Former Tolsia and Huntington St. Joe girls basketball star Dena Jarrells is transferring from Chattanooga.
Former Boyd County girls basketball all-stater Charity Spears of West Virginia State has entered the transfer portal as a graduate student.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Fairland’s girls basketball team finished in the top 10 in 2-point and 3-point shooting in Ohio this season. The Dragons were eighth in 3-point shooting (34.5%) and ninth in 2-point shooting (50.07%).
Boyd County’s Kylie Thompson and Jaycie Goad combined to no-hit West Carter. Thompson also no-hit Morgan County. Fairview pitcher Kailyn Adkins no-hit Hannan in her first varsity start.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Wahama softball extended its winning streak to 31 consecutive games and outscored foes 44-0 in its first four games this season. Former Huntington High girls basketball star Dazha Congleton of Glenville State was named to the NCAA Division II tournament first team.
Fairland basketball star Aiden Porter was invited to play in the Ohio vs. Kentucky All-Star Game. Former Coal Grove softball star Kasey Murphy of West Virginia State was named Mountain East Conference pitcher of the week. Marty Thomas, the all-time leading scorer in Ashland basketball history, is the new girls basketball coach at Raceland. Portsmouth West girls basketball coach Megan Artrip resigned.