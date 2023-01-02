The Tri-State Original Toughman Contest isn't the only throwdown happening this week.
The Tri-State Hoops Throwdown, one of the premier girls high school basketball showcases in the region, takes place Saturday at Fairland's Carl York Center. The lineup, as usual, is strong.
The featured game pits the host Dragons (11-0) vs. Portsmouth Notre Dame (11-0) at 7 p.m. Fairland has beaten each opponent by at least 11 points and averages 70.6 points per game. The Titans have dispatched each foe by at least 11 points per game and gives up just 14.7 points per contest.
The event begins at noon with vastly improved Chesapeake (7-3) taking on Trimble (1-4). At 1:45 p.m., Coal Grove (6-5) takes on Huntington St. Joe (1-8).
The 3:30 p.m. game is an interesting showdown of strong teams. Rock Hill (8-4) plays South Gallia (11-1). The Redwomen played Fairland closer than anyone, losing 71-60. The Rebels scored 53 points vs. Portsmouth Notre Dame in an 11-point loss. At 5:15 p.m., Wheelersburg (8-1) plays Martin County (10-2).
NORTH-SOUTH NOTES: Fairland safety Steeler Leep and lineman Steven Rhodes, along with Coal Grove running back Chase Hall and Oak Hill lineman Evan Fisher, were selected to play in the Ohio North-South Classic all-star football game April 29 in Massillon.
The West Virginia North-South Classic is slated for noon June 10 at South Charleston High School. The South head coach is Mark Agosti of Van. His assistants are Ron Deal of Liberty-Raleigh and Jason Smith of George Washington. Head coach of the North is Paul Burdette of Roane County. Assistants are Jason Hickman of Wirt County, Matthew Perry of Roane County and Nathan Tanner of Parkersburg South.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Spring Valley's Allie Daniels scored 11 points and grabbed 19 rebounds in a victory over Maryville (Tennessee), then followed with 22 points and 17 rebounds in a win over Dobyns-Bennett. Cabell Midland's Jazmyn Wheeler scored 22 points and snatched 13 rebounds in a 41-35 triumph over Columbus Hartley.
South Point beat Cabell Midland 104-102 in five overtimes. Caleb Lovely scored 28 points and Jordan Ermalovich 31 for the Pointers. The Knights' Dominic Schmidt scored 34 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and issued seven assists. Four players fouled out.
Ironton defeated Fairland 76-72 in four overtimes in boys basketball. Wahama's Kase Stewart won his 100th career wrestling match. Chesapeake made 28 of 47 free throws in a 62-28 girls basketball triumph over Symmes Valley. The game included 52 fouls and 68 free throws.
Chillicothe's Jacey Harding scored a program-record 44 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in an 88-85 victory over Rock Hill in girls basketball. Three Redwomen — Hazley Matthews (22), Hadyn Bailey (22) and Lola Hankins (20) — scored at least 20 points in that game.
Portsmouth's Dasha Reid went 6 for 6 on 3-point shots and scored 27 points in a 67-26 victory over Magoffin County. Pikeville's Trinity Rowe broke the girls basketball program record for made 3-pointers with 180. Rachel Porter previously owned the record. Former Ironton St. Joe basketball star Hannah Miller of Shawnee State University scored her 1,000th college point.
Recruiting roundup
COMMITMENTS: Ironton linebacker Lincoln Barnes (Marshall) and safety Amari Felder (Eastern Kentucky); Cabell Midland infielder Hunter McSweeney (West Virginia State); Ironton wide receiver Aiden Young decommitted from the University of Dayton.
OFFERS: Former Cabell Midland and Marshall University safety Jaydyn Johnson (Alabama A&M, Linwood, Shepherd); Tolsia girls basketball star Kerigan Salmons (Rio Grande); Northwest offensive lineman Alex Baer (Thomas More); Boyd County kicker Cole Thompson (Georgetown College);
Cabell Midland running back Zaky Roberts (Alderson Broaddus, Fairmont State, Mercyhurst); Coal Grove linebacker Chase Hall (Eastern Kentucky and Ohio, preferred walk-on)' Ironton quarterback Tayden Carpenter (West Virginia Wesleyan).
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Former Fairland boys basketball all-stater Aiden Porter said he is transferring from the University of Rio Grande. Former Parkersburg tight end Brenton Strange of Penn State declared for the NFL Draft.
Portsmouth inducted former boys basketball coach Tom Smith and track star Lynsey Shipley into the school's hall of fame. Infielder Joel Gardner transferred from West Virginia University to Florida Southwestern Junior College.
Former Fairland and West Virginia State football standout Keedrick Cunningham played in the All-American Bowl in Minneapolis on Dec. 30. Huntington Prep won the Chick-Fil-A Classic, beating IMG Academy 67-46. The Express' Maki Johnson was named most valuable offensive player and Larry Johnson the defensive MVP.