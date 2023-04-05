ONA — Cabell Midland’s Kenyon Collins and Evan Akers combine for a 15-0 shutout of Parkersburg Tuesday in high school baseball.
The Knights (3-2) scored four runs in the first inning, three in the third and eight in the fourth. Collins, Akers, Ray Ray Williams, Luke Samuel, Landon Nida and Jared Nethercutt all drove in runs during the big inning.
Samuel went 3 for 3 with four runs batted in. Nida drove in three runs. Williams and Isaac Petitt each went 2 for 2 and Collins 2 for 3.
PARKERSBURG 000 00 — 0 2 2
CABELL MIDLAND 15 13 0
Bryan, Collins (4), Craven (4), Nemesek (4) and Elliott; Collins, Akers (4) and Samuel.
Hitting: (CM) Williams 2-2, Collins 2-3, Petitt 2-2 2 SB, Samuel 3-3 4 RBI, Nida 2B 3 RBI, Alfrey 2B.
SPRING VALLEY 9, YORKTOWN 0: Garrett Wagoner struck out nine and drove in two runs to lead the Timbwrwolves past the Patriots of Arlington, Virginia, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Branson McCloud went 3 for 3 with two doubles and two RBI. Grant Stratton knocked in a pair of runs.
IRONTON ST. JOE 11, NEW BOSTON 0: Freshmen Carson Willis and Carson Lyons combined for a no-hitter as the host Flyers beat the Tigers. Willis started and struck our four in three innings to earn the win. Lyons fanned three in two innings. Kai Coleman scored the winning run in the first inning. St. Joe scored 10 runs in the third. Evan Balestra went 2 for 3 with three runs batted in. Darryn Harvey knocked in two runs.
NEW BOSTON 000 00 — 0 0 1
IRONTON ST. JOE 10(10) 0x — 11 7 1
Bower, Goodman (3) and Maynard; Willis, Lyons (4) and Neal.
Hitting: (ISJ) Coleman 2B, Balestra 2-3 2B 3 RBI, Harvey 2 RBI, Staton 3B.
GALLIA ACADEMY 13, CHESAPEAKE 3: The Blue Devils overcame a 2-0 defict to clobber the host Panthers. Gallia Academy scored five runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings. Beau Johnson drove in four runs on two hits. Maddux Camden had two hits and three RBI. Conner Roe had four hits and two RBI.
MEIGS 1, ATHENS 0: Jake Martin drove in Conlee Burnem in the first inning as the Marauders edged the Bulldogs in Pomeroy, Ohio.
KENTUCKY ROUNDUP: In the Cal Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Ashland lost 16-13 to Murray, Boyd County fell to North Bullitt 6-1, and Lawrence County beat Canal Fulton (Ohio) Northwest 16-2.
Greenup County fell to Pulaski County 14-3, and Russell lost to South Oldham 6-0, in the Jackie Robinson Tournament in Vero Beach, Florida. Raceland beat Parma (Ohio) Normandy 13-3 in the Tampa Bay Spring Training Classic in St. Peteresburg, Florida.
Softball
SYMMES VALLEY WINS TWO: Brenna Tibbs hurled a no-hitter as the Vikings defeated New Boston 11-0 in Aid, Ohio. She whiffed 14 batters and went 2 for 3 with a home run. Emma Ridenour, Lindsey Freeman, Jaden McComas and Jocelyn Carpenter all were 2 for 2.
Savannah Mart struck out 13 in throwing a one-hitter as Symmes Valley beat Green 14-0. Desiree Simpson was 3 for 3 with a double and a triple. Tibbs went 2 for 2. Mart and Kaitlyn Maynard each were 2 for 3.
GALLIA ACADEMY 7, CHESAPEAKE 3: Grace Truance drove in a pair of runs as the visiting Blue Angels beat the Panthers. Reagan Skidmore smashed two hits.
WAHAMA WINS TWO: The White Falcons scored 17 runs in the fourth inning of a 23-0 rout of Wirt County in Elizabeth, West Virginia. Amber Wolfe went 4 for 5 with two homers and seven RBI. Kate Reynolds was 2 for 2 with a home run and four RBI. Morgan Christian was 3 for 5 and knocked in two runs. Kalyn Christian went 2 for 4 and drove in two. Emma Knapp was 2 for 3 with two RBI. Marissa Roush drove in three runs. Elissa Hoffman struck out nine, walked two and allowed one hit to earn the win.
Wahama also defeated Tyler County 4-0 as Lieving threw a no-hitter and struck out 14. Roush knocked in a pair of runs. Christian, Hoffman and Lieving all went 2 for 3.
MEIGS 6, WATERFORD 0: Bella Roush knocked in two runs on two hits as the Marauders beat the Wildcats in Pomeroy, Ohio. Malia Payne smacked three hits. Delana Wright and Liyah Smith each whacked two hits.
KENTUCKY ROUNDUP: Ashland defeated Louisville Pleasure Ridge Park 14-13 and Harlan County 16-1, and Russell lost 5-4 to Vandalia (Ohio) Butler, in the Cal Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Lawrence County beat Niagara-Wheatfield of Sanborn, New York, 6-1. Greenup County lost 9-2 to Union County, then beat Carlisle County 9-6 in the Cal Ripken Experience in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
REPORT RESULTS: Coaches and statisticians may report results of high school sports events by e-mailing hdsports@hdmediallc.com.