HUNTINGTON — Samantha Wells loves Jesus, Dunkin’ Donuts, teaching small children and basketball.
Last week, the Grace Christian School senior celebrated all those when she signed to play basketball for Kentucky Christian University. The entire school came out to Denning Gym to witness the signing, with the third graders she helps as a teacher’s aide there particularly happy for their mentor. Their love for Wells was apparent as they gathered around her for a photo after the signing.
Wells said she also felt loved by the KCU staff.
“Coach (Lisa) Conn made me feel the most wanted,” Wells said of her choice of the Grayson, Kentucky, college. “It’s a great program and great school.”
Wells said she will major in elementary education.
The 6-foot center who enjoys drawing and calligraphy averages 17 points per game and has turned in a point-rebounds double double in all five of the Soldiers’ games this season. She has scored more than 1,000 points and grabbed more than 700 rebounds in her career in leading Grace Christian to two West Virginia Christian Education Association state championships.
“I thank God for giving me the ability to play basketball,” Wells said.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Fairland basketball star Aiden Porter received an offer from the University of Rio Grande.
Ashland’s Carley Cullop committed to play golf at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida. Fairland defensive end Jordan Williams and South Charleston long snapper Hunter Burns said they will walk on at Marshall. Rock Hill’s Bella Stevens signed to run at Wilmington (Ohio) College.
Ironton pitcher/outfielder Jacob Sloan received a scholarship offer from West Virginia State. Chesapeake cheerleader Faith Fletcher committed to Ashland University. Fairland cheerleader Emma Ward signed with the University of Rio Grande.
Ashland softball star Taylor Craft signed with Georgetown College. Winfield softball standout Kennedy Dean Committed to Youngstown State. Spring Valley’s Caroline Asbury signed to play basketball at West Virginia Tech. Asbury’s teammate, Sydney Meredith, signed with Glenville State.
Three Lucasville Valley student-athletes signed to play college sports — Ryan Benjamin with Walsh track and field, and Andrew Andronis and Breckon Williams with Shawnee State baseball. Ironton tight end Ashton Duncan was offered by Coastal Carolina.
Portsmouth Clay’s Clay Cottle signed to play baseball at Mount Vernon Nazarene. Wheelersburg’s Carter McCorkle signed to play basketball at Marietta College. Wide receiver Ty Bartrum, son of Marshall assistant football coach Mike Bartrum, was offered by Army.
Boyd County girls basketball standout Bailey Rucker committed to Centre College.
STATS OF THE WEEK: Magnolia senior girls basketball player Mady Winters turned in an astonishing triple double in a 59-33 victory over Tyler Consolidated last week. Winters scored 37 points, grabbed 23 rebounds and blocked 12 shots.
Lawrence County basketball star Kensley Feltner scored her 2,000th career point Friday. Poca basketball player Isaac McKneely, Russell’s Shaelyn Steele and Brady Bell, West Carter’s Tyson Webb, Bath County’s Zach Otis and Johnson Central’s Kelci Blair scored their 1,000th career points.
Fairview converted a rare six-point play Thursday against Rose Hill Christian when Jaxon Manning made a 3-pointer, was fouled, a technical foul was called on the Royals and Manning made the ensuing free throws. In that game, Cameron Shannon scored 17 points and grabbed 16 rebounds.
Belfry 7-foot-3 junior center Kuir Bol grabbed 42 rebounds in a 78-77 victory over Lawrence County. Kyle Sexton became New Boston basketball’s all-time leading scorer Friday, surpassing Todd Loper, who set the mark in 1991.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Former Huntington High School girls basketball star Jordyn Dawson of the University of Akron was named to the All Mid-American Conference basketball team. Dawson averaged 15.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game this season.
Former Gallia Academy track star Spencer Harris of the University of Rio Grande qualified for the NAIA indoor national championships in the long jump with a leap of 23.16 feet, 16th-best nationally. Parkersburg softball pitching star Kisten Roberts broke her arm playing basketball.
Former Ironton softball standout Kenzie Cremeens of the University of Rio Grande was named the River States Conference softball player of the week. Portsmouth Clay High School is accepting applications for coaches in golf, volleyball and boys and girls basketball.
Boyd County’s Pete Fraley and Russell’s Mandy Layne were named co-coaches of the year for Kentucky 16th Region girls basketball. Harley Paynter of Boyd County was named 16th Region girls player of the year. Mason Moore of Rowan County took the boys honor.
Spring Valley’s Tim George was named the Mountain State Athletic Conference athletic director of the year. Wahama’s boys basketball team beat Wirt County 61-33 to snap a 29-game losing streak. Josh Evans is the new head football coach at Summers County.
New Boston’s boys basketball team made the state tournament for the first time since 1960. Rock Hill’s girls and Gallia Academy’s boys won Ohio Valley Conference bowling titles. Brianna Reynolds of Rock Hill and John Blankenship of Gallia Academy won individual championships.
Huntington East Middle School is seeking a head football coach and volunteer boys and girls track coach. Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward clinched its 40th state wrestling championship on Saturday. Rose Hill Christian’s girls played 29 games, the most in Kentucky, this season.